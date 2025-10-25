Football

Leeds United 2-1 West Ham, Premier League: Hammers Blown Away By LUFC

Goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon saw Leeds United inflict more misery on Nuno Espirito Santo and West Ham as the Hammers fell to another defeat at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds took an early lead via Aaronson and doubled it up via Rodon through a corner. The Hammers scored a late goal thanks Mateus Fernandes but it was too late for a comeback as the Hammers made the worst start in the league since 1973-74, when they had same record after nine games.