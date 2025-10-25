Loving Our Bodies: Book Excerpt from ‘The Sensual Self’

So many of us (me!) are hyper-critical about our physical appearance. We agonize over minute bodily imperfections and ‘defects’. Perhaps, women are far more body sensitive, since they are always seeking ‘approval’ from partners and feel insecure if the partner passes a single ‘negative’ comment (‘Oh great...you still fit into your jeans...but you still need to cut carbs...we all do...remember how you rocked in really tight, short dresses in college? That way, your legs and all still look good...toh bhi, carbs, baby, carbs!’) The offensive word is ‘still’. Women feel defensive the moment they hear ‘still’.They wonder,‘Does that mean he no longer finds me attractive? Has he met someone else with a more toned butt? Must be that over-talkative, giggly bitch at the gym.... I see him sharing diet tips with her. Like he is some Guru of Carbs.’ Relax! Maybe the guy was paying her a clumsily worded compliment. Errr...like the ones he pays you!