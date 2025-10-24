Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three policemen, including SP Operations Hangu Asad Zubair, were killed in twin blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city.
Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed the attacks, which underscore ongoing militant violence in the province.
Three policemen were killed on Friday in consecutive explosions in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.
According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, the blasts occurred in Hangu city. The first explosion targeted a police checkpost, while the second took place as officers were heading to the site of the initial blast, Dawn reported.
Among the victims was Superintendent of Police (Operations) Hangu, Asad Zubair, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a staggering 605 terror attacks in 2025, according to a report highlighting the region’s worsening security situation.
According to PTI, the figures came days after six personnel of Pakistan’s security forces were killed in separate militant strikes in the province, underlining the scale of the threat posed by extremist groups.
Officials said that most of the attacks were carried out by banned outfits, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up its insurgency following the breakdown of peace talks with the government in 2022.
The attacks targeted both civilians and security personnel, with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ambushes, and targeted killings becoming increasingly common. Despite repeated military operations in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan, militants continue to regroup and strike at will.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a porous frontier with Afghanistan, has long been a flashpoint for militancy. Security experts believe the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 further emboldened the TTP, allowing it to expand its networks across the border.