Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue – Everything You Need To Know

Milano Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony will be held on 22 February 2026 at 20:00 CET at Verona Olympic Arena; 00:30 IST on 23 February in India
The theme of the closing ceremony is “Beauty in Action”
Performers include Achille Lauro, Benedetta Porcaroli, and Gabry Ponte; the event will be streamed live in India on JioHotStar
After more than two weeks of winter sports across northern Italy, the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, 22 February 2026.
The event will take place at the Verona Olympic Arena, a historic Roman amphitheatre over 2,000 years old and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The ceremony, titled "Beauty in Action," will combine sport, culture, and music to celebrate the achievements of all athletes and mark the official end of the Games.
Verona, the setting of Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," will host the event, which will also feature Italian cultural performances and storytelling. The arena will later host the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games on 6 March.
Milano Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony - Everything You Need To Know
When and where is the Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony?
The Milano Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 22 February 2026, at 20:00 local time (CET). For viewers in India, the ceremony will begin at 00:30 IST on 23 February 2026.
Where is the Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony being held?
The event will take place at the Verona Olympic Arena (Arena di Verona), one of Italy’s most iconic historic venues, known for hosting concerts, opera, and cultural events for decades.
What happens at the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?
The Closing Ceremony will include:
Parade of Athletes: Competitors from all nations enter together, symbolizing unity.
Olympic Flame Extinguishment: For the first time, two cauldrons will be extinguished simultaneously in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Olympic Flag Lowering and Handover: The Olympic flag will be handed to the French Alps, host of the 2030 Winter Olympics.
Final Medal Presentation: The last medals of the Games will be awarded.
Cultural Performances: Music, art, and storytelling celebrating Italian identity and innovation.
The ceremony is directed by Alfredo Accatino and will also address climate change and its impact on the future of Winter Olympic Games.
Who will host the next Winter Olympic Games?
The next Winter Olympics will be held in the French Alps from 1–17 February 2030.
Who will perform at the Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony?
Confirmed performers include:
Achille Lauro – Italian singer-songwriter
Benedetta Porcaroli – Italian actor
Gabry Ponte – DJ and producer
Where to watch the Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony live streaming in India?
The ceremony will be broadcast live by official Olympic broadcasters and streamed online in India on Jio HotStar. Check streaming details for other regions here.