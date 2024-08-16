'No One Remembered Sister Before Lok Sabha Campaign': Supriya Sule Takes Jibe At Ajit Pawar

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule attacked her cousin, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing him of mixing business and personal relationships. Sule's statements came just days after Ajit Pawar stated that he "regretted" running his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against Sule in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year.
"No one remembered their sister prior to the Lok Sabha campaign; only after the result did they (Ajit) start remembering their sisters. It's unfortunate that our brother has never understood the relationship between a brother and a sister. He has been mixing love and business together," Sule, daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, said.
She was speaking at a joint meeting of leaders and party cadres of the Maha Vikas Aghadi joint opposition alliance in Mumbai.
"In love, there is no money and business, and in business, there is no love. In business, if you bring in love, then you would suffer losses; and if you bring money into love, then you can't have a relationship. It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government has not understood the difference between love and business," said Sule.
This is Sule's first reaction to her brother Ajit's remarks earlier this week, in which he expressed regret for running his wife Sunetra against Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha election.
"All my sisters are my favourite; politics has a place... a lot of families are involved in politics; one should not let politics enter into family life. I have, however, slightly erred. I should not have put Sunetra against my sister. However, it was done at that time," said Pawar during an interview.
"The decision was taken by the parliamentary board. However, what has happened now, nothing can be done. However, today my head tells me that this should not have happened," said Ajit Pawar.