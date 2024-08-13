National

'Made A Mistake': Ajit Pawar On Fielding Wife Sunetra Against Sister Supriya In Baramati LS Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party founded by Sharad Pawar split last year when Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar | Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule
L to R: Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra | Ajit Pawar | Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule Photo: sunetrapawar.com and X/@AjitPawarSpeaks and @PawarSpeaks
info_icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed regret in his decision to field his wife Sunetra for his faction of Nationalist Congress Party against his cousin Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for this year's election.

Pawar further told the media, 'One should not allow politics to enter home'.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (L) with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar (R) | - PTI
On Baramati LS Fight, Supriya Sule Likens Sunetra Pawar To 'A Mother'; BJP Slams 'Emotional Appeal'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Nationalist Congress Party founded by Sharad Pawar split last year when Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

As the party broke into two factions, Ajit Pawar later also claimed that his group was the real and Election Commission also backed that.

Supriya Sule remained as part of NCP(Sharad Pawar) and ran for Lok Sabha polls from her father's bastion Baramati.

Ajit Pawar fielded Sunetra Pawar from Baramati seat against Sule. However, Sule won the election.

Sunetra Pawar was later elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Supriya Sule with Ajit Pawar - null
I Can Never Fight With My Brother: Supriya Sule On Ajit Pawar's Move

BY Outlook Web Desk

Speaking of his relationship with his cousin Sule, Ajit Pawar said, "I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board (of NCP) made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong."

When reporters asked if he will visit his cousin on Raksha Bandhan next week, the NCP leader said he is currently on a tour and if he and his sisters are at one place that day, he would surely meet them.

Ajit Pawar also said Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and head of their family and he would not respond to any criticism made by the latter.

On the senior Pawar being targeted by the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, the NCP leader said the Mahayuti allies should also understand what they speak.

"I voice my opinion when we sit together," he added.

He is currently on a statewide 'Jan Samman Yatra' as part of his mass outreach programme ahead of the state assembly polls.The deputy CM has been promoting the government's 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  2. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  3. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  5. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker
  2. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  4. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  5. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  2. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  3. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  4. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  5. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  2. Kolkata Doctor Murder: Cal HC Hands Over Case To CBI; Raps Bengal Govt, Police, Urges Protesting Doctors To Call Off Ceasework | Top Points
  3. Bihar Policewoman Killed By Husband Over Suspicion Of Affair; He Murdered His Kids, Mother Too
  4. Amid Rise In Student Suicides In Rajasthan, Government Drafts New Bill To Regulate Coaching Centres
  5. Rajasthan: Husband Drags Wife With Bike For Wanting To Visit Sister | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  4. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
  5. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone