Elections

Supriya Sule Alleges 45 Min Lapse In CCTV Footage Of EVM Godown In Baramati; Returning Officer Responds

Election officials, in response, clarified that the temporary shutdown occurred due to the removal of a camera cable during electrical maintenance on the premises earlier in the day.

X/@supriya_sule
NCP leader Supriya Sule accused authorities of wrongdoing following a 45-minute lapse in CCTV camera coverage at a godown storing EVMs from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Photo: X/@supriya_sule
info_icon

Allegations of misconduct surfaced on Monday as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule accused authorities of wrongdoing following a 45-minute lapse in CCTV camera coverage at a godown storing EVMs from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Election officials, in response, clarified that the temporary shutdown occurred due to the removal of a camera cable during electrical maintenance on the premises earlier in the day.

During the period of 10:30 am and 11:15 am, the CCTVs at the Food Corporation of India's godown, the storage site for the constituency's EVMs, were allegedly deactivated.

Laxmikant Khabiya, the election representative of Baramati candidate Supriya Sule reported about this lapse in procedure.

"Election officials told us that the CCTVs will function round the clock. Our party representatives are deployed to keep a watch. On Monday, we received an alert that the CCTVs were turned off for nearly 45 minutes. We tried to raise the issue with the police. The administration has come up with a clarification, but we will submit an application to the returning officer of Baramati," Khabiya said.

Baramati candidate Supriya Sule in a post on X wrote,"After the polling of Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, the CCTV in Godawan where the EVMs are kept was switched off for 45 minutes this morning. It is suspicious that the CCTV is switched off where a very important thing like EVM is kept. Also, this is a big laxity."

She added, "When the election representatives contacted the concerned authorities and administration, no satisfactory answers were received. Apart from this, technician is also not available at the said place. Also our representatives are not allowed to inspect the EVM status. This is very serious. The Election Commission should immediately take notice of this and announce the reasons why the CCTV was closed. Apart from this, appropriate action should be taken against those responsible for the incident."

In response to the allegations, Baramati's returning officer, Kavita Dwivedi, stated that an investigation into the party's claim had been conducted.

It was discovered that an electrician at the godown had removed a cable, resulting in the temporary shutdown of the display unit.

Dwivedi reassured that all cameras within the premises remained operational, and the stored data remained intact.

In a post on 'X', Dwivedi said, "A three-tier security is in place, and EVMs are all duly sealed, and the seals are intact. The returning officer visits the strong room regularly. Apart from this, as per office order AROS and AAROs visit the strong room as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India. It is denied that there is any negligence in storing EVMs."

The data is intact, and there is no interruption in the CCTV footage, she said in the post.

All instructions regarding the backup as per protocols have been given to the agency and have been verified by viewing the CCTV footage.

"A couple of representatives of the complainant were also present when the display was functional and when it went off. Since the CCTVs are intact and the due protocols are followed there is no reason for panic," she stated.

Polling was held on May 7 in Baramati, where sitting MP Supriya Sule locked horns with her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Dies At 72
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Hathras Case: Four Years On, Dalit Girl’s Family Awaits Justice
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  4. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  5. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
Entertainment News
  1. Madonna Rocks The Celebration Tour In Brazil For A Free Music Concert – View Pics
  2. IHeartCountry Festival 2024: Keith Urban Dominates The Music Fest With A Spectacular Performance – View Pics
  3. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
  4. Paul Giamatti Joins Cast As Silverware Gets Polished For 3rd 'Downton Abbey' Film
  5. Bafta 2024: Here’s The Full List Of Winners Of The Television Awards In Britain – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Olivier Giroud Leaving AC Milan, To Join Major League Soccer At End Of Season
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Highlights: Match Abandoned; Gujarat Titans Out Of Playoff Race, Kolkata Confirm Top 2 Finish
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Enters Italian Open Quarters
  4. NBA: LeBron James To Play Alongside Son? Bronny Medically Cleared For League
  5. EPL: Spurs Will Not 'Roll Out Red Carpet' For Man City - Postecoglou
World News
  1. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
  2. Indonesia: Floods Kill 43 In Sumatra Island, 15 Missing
  3. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  4. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
  5. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Enters Italian Open Quarters
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh