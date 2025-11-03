Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

A gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with an RTC bus near Chevella, killing 19 people.
Among the deceased were 10 women and the bus driver; four others were injured.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered immediate relief and medical aid for the victims.
At least 19 people, including ten women, were killed and four others injured when a tipper lorry laden with gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning, police said.
PTI reported the tipper struck the RTC vehicle as the bus was travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad, causing gravel to spill onto the bus and trapping several passengers. The bus driver was among the dead, a police official said.
The total number of passengers on board could not be immediately ascertained because the injured were traumatised and unable to give a full account, police added.
Rescue teams used earthmovers to clear debris and free people from the vehicle. “The passengers of the bus were brought out of it, the police official added.”
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the accident and instructed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to oversee relief operations on a war footing, an official release said. He also asked several ministers to proceed to the scene and ordered that the injured be shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment, PTI reported.
Officials said relief work and medical evacuation were under way. Further details, including a confirmed passenger count, were not immediately available.
(With inputs from PTI)