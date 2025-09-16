Indore Road Accident: Truck Runs Over Pedestrians, Three Dead and 11 Injured

A drunk truck driver killed three people and injured 11 others on Indore’s Aerodrome Road; police arrest him as CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Road Accident Indore road accident Indore Indore latest news
Three people have died and at least 11 others were injured. Photo: | File photo; Representational image
Summary
  • Truck runs over pedestrians in Indore, killing three and injuring 11.

  • Driver arrested; police confirm he was drunk during the crash.

  • CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry into heavy vehicle entry in city.

Three people have died and at least 11 others were injured after a speeding truck ran over pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into vehicles, and caught fire late on Monday night.

According to PTI, two people, identified as Laxmikant Soni (50) and Kailashchandra Joshi (62), died on the spot. A third victim, Mahesh Khatwase (54), succumbed to injuries on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh said.

Police said the truck driver, Gulsher (50), a resident of Dhar district, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle went out of control. He has since been arrested. “We are questioning the accused in detail,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI.

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, after visiting one of the hospitals, confirmed that of the 11 injured, three to four had sustained minor injuries and were likely to be discharged after primary treatment. The condition of two others remained critical.

The incident triggered widespread anger among locals. Crowds gathered at the accident site and outside hospitals, raising slogans against the police and administration. Protesters questioned how a heavy commercial vehicle had entered Aerodrome Road despite restrictions on such traffic before 11 pm and the presence of traffic police at key intersections.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and ordered an inquiry. “After taking detailed information, I have directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to visit Indore for inspection. I have also ordered a preliminary fact-based inquiry into the reasons behind the entry of heavy vehicles in the city before 11 pm,” Yadav said in a post on his official X handle.

Officials confirmed that the home department’s additional chief secretary will conduct the probe as directed by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
