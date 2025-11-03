Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

The incident unfolded around 1 PM amid peak traffic, when the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) dumper—loaded with construction debris—suddenly veered off course near Loha Mandi

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • A speeding dumper truck, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, lost control near Lohamandi on Jaipur's Sikar Road, ramming into 17 vehicles (cars, bikes, trolleys) over 5 km, killing at least 12 and injuring 40+ in broad daylight chaos.

  • CCTV footage shows the truck dragging vehicles before overturning; witnesses report the driver fleeing post-crash, with locals and police rescuing trapped victims amid screams and wreckage.

  • Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia per deceased family, free treatment for injured; police arrest driver, probe DUI and overloading; highlights rising road safety concerns in Pink City.

A drunken dumper truck driver unleashed mayhem on Jaipur's bustling Sikar Road on Monday afternoon, dragging and crushing at least 17 vehicles over a terrifying 5-kilometer stretch before the massive rig finally overturned. The rampage, captured on harrowing CCTV footage, claimed 12 lives—including women and children—and left over 40 others critically injured, turning a routine commute into a scene of carnage near the Lohamandi locality in Harmada police jurisdiction.

The incident unfolded around 1 PM amid peak traffic, when the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) dumper—loaded with construction debris—suddenly veered off course near Loha Mandi. Eyewitnesses, including roadside vendor Rajesh Meena, recounted the horror: "The truck came roaring like a beast, hitting bikes first, then dragging a car with a family inside for hundreds of meters. People screamed, jumped out of vehicles—blood everywhere. It didn't stop; the driver was zigzagging, eyes glazed, bottle in hand." The vehicle plowed through cars, two-wheelers, and even a trolley, scattering metal and bodies across the highway before flipping near Harmada Industrial Area.

Among the dead: A young mother and her toddler in a crushed Alto, two RSRTC bus passengers flung from their seats, and a biker decapitated on impact. The injured, numbering 40-50 per initial counts, include 15-year-old schoolboy Arjun Sharma, who lost his leg, and elderly commuter Lakshmi Devi, battling internal injuries. Rescue teams from Jaipur Police, fire services, and NDRF teams rushed to the site, using hydraulic cutters to free trapped victims from mangled wrecks. "It was like a war zone—limbs entangled, fuel leaking, bystanders pulling people out with bare hands," said SHO Harmada, Vikram Singh Rathore.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old migrant laborer Ram Singh from Bihar, was nabbed minutes later by irate locals who beat him before handing him over.

