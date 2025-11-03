Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

The incident unfolded around 1 PM amid peak traffic, when the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) dumper—loaded with construction debris—suddenly veered off course near Loha Mandi. Eyewitnesses, including roadside vendor Rajesh Meena, recounted the horror: "The truck came roaring like a beast, hitting bikes first, then dragging a car with a family inside for hundreds of meters. People screamed, jumped out of vehicles—blood everywhere. It didn't stop; the driver was zigzagging, eyes glazed, bottle in hand." The vehicle plowed through cars, two-wheelers, and even a trolley, scattering metal and bodies across the highway before flipping near Harmada Industrial Area.