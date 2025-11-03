Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

At a Sonabarsa rally in Saharsa on Nov 3, 2025, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said PM Modi should create an 'Apamaan Mantralaya' as he frequently accuses opposition leaders of disrespecting India and Bihar.
PM Modi, in Muzaffarpur, accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting Chhath Puja by calling BJP's Yamuna ghat preparations a "drama"; Modi stated efforts were underway to nominate Chhath for UNESCO heritage status.
Remarks made during 2025 Bihar Assembly election campaigns; polling in seven phases from November 6 to 23, results on November 30.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing an election rally in Sonabarsa, Saharsa district, on November 3, 2025, stated: "Instead of talking about development, the Prime Minister keeps accusing every opposition leader of insulting the country and Bihar. He should form a new ministry, Apamaan Mantralaya."
The comment was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he said: "Rahul Gandhi insulted Chhathi Maiya by calling the preparations at Yamuna ghat a drama. Will Bihar and Hindustan forgive those who insulted Chhathi Maiya for votes?" Modi added that the government is working to nominate Chhath Puja for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status.
Priyanka Gandhi further stated at the rally: "In 20 years, the NDA has done nothing for Bihar. Youth are forced to migrate due to unemployment. Public sector units that provided jobs are being given to BJP’s friends. The Bihar government is remote-controlled from Delhi."
Priyanka Gandhi addressed three rallies on November 3: Saharsa, Lakhisarai, and a roadshow in Rosera.