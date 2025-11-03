Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

The comment was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he said: "Rahul Gandhi insulted Chhathi Maiya by calling the preparations at Yamuna ghat a drama. Will Bihar and Hindustan forgive those who insulted Chhathi Maiya for votes?" Modi added that the government is working to nominate Chhath Puja for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status.