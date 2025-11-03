Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

The CPCB data indicated that the concentration of PM2.5, fine inhalable particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometres or smaller, stood at 189.6 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10, which includes slightly larger particles up to 10 micrometres, was measured at 316. At these levels, such pollutants can cause breathing discomfort, especially for people with respiratory or cardiac conditions, children, and the elderly.