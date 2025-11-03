Football

AC Milan 1-0 Roma, Serie A: Rossoneri Clinch Crucial Victory At San Siro

Rafael Leão hasn’t displayed this kind of form with regularity since he was Serie A ’s MVP four seasons ago and led AC Milan to the league title. Mike Maignan also emphasized his importance to the Rossoneri on Sunday. A burst of speed from Leão led to the only goal and Maignan preserved the advantage by saving a penalty kick from Paulo Dybala late in the second half of a 1-0 victory over Roma. Shortly before the break, Leão accelerated from the left flank on a counterattack and pulled back for Strahinja Pavlovic to knock in. Leão also created several more chances at the San Siro, with a one-handed save from Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar denying him in the second half.

Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Mike Maignan
AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan, left, celebrates with teammates after the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Evan Ndicka
Roma's Evan Ndicka, left, and AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Luka Modric
AC Milan's Luka Modric, left, and Roma's Kostas Tsimikas challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Paulo Dybala
Roma's Paulo Dybala misses to score the penalty during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_ Christopher Nkunku
Roma's Wesley, left, and AC Milan's Christopher Nkunku challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Bryan Cristante
AC Milan's Luka Modric, centre, and Roma's Bryan Cristante challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic, top, and Roma's Bryan Cristante challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_ Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_Rafael Leao
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, centre right, and Roma's Manu Kone challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Soccer Serie A match photos AC Milan Vs AS Roma_
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, and Roma's Zeki Celik challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
