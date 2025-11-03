AC Milan 1-0 Roma, Serie A: Rossoneri Clinch Crucial Victory At San Siro
Rafael Leão hasn’t displayed this kind of form with regularity since he was Serie A ’s MVP four seasons ago and led AC Milan to the league title. Mike Maignan also emphasized his importance to the Rossoneri on Sunday. A burst of speed from Leão led to the only goal and Maignan preserved the advantage by saving a penalty kick from Paulo Dybala late in the second half of a 1-0 victory over Roma. Shortly before the break, Leão accelerated from the left flank on a counterattack and pulled back for Strahinja Pavlovic to knock in. Leão also created several more chances at the San Siro, with a one-handed save from Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar denying him in the second half.
