'Courts Interfere When Social Evils Are Branded As Religious Practice': SC Begins Sabarimala Hearing

The case traces back to a 2006 Public Interest Litigation filed by the Indian Young Lawyers Association challenging the centuries-old custom that barred women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, Kerala. Photo: File photo

The case traces back to a 2006 Public Interest Litigation filed by the Indian Young Lawyers Association challenging the centuries-old custom that barred women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, Kerala. Photo: File photo