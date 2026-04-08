Can The Court Label A Practice As 'Superstitious'? Supreme Court Questions Centre’s Stand

Nine-judge constitution bench to hear review pleas on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in a case related to the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple. People are seen waiting to offer prayers at the temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, in this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI

Nine-judge constitution bench to hear review pleas on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in a case related to the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple. People are seen waiting to offer prayers at the temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, in this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI