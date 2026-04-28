'No Anarchy': SC Says Sabarimala, Other Religious Institutions Must Follow Norms

Observations came during hearings on petitions related to women’s entry into places of worship, including Sabarimala.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
Nine-judge bench to hear pleas in case related to entry of women in Sabarimala temple
Sabarimala Temple | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The court said there cannot be anarchy in religious institutions and emphasised the need for clear norms and regulation.

  • The bench noted that management rights must align with constitutional principles and cannot permit discrimination.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday underscored that the right to manage a religious institution must be exercised within a structured framework, stressing that there cannot be anarchy and that clear modalities and norms are essential for its functioning.

The remark came from a nine-judge Constitution bench during hearings on petitions concerning discrimination against women at religious sites, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, as well as the scope of religious freedom across faiths.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Peerzada Syed Altamash Nizami, a direct ancestral descendant in the Chisti Nizami lineage associated with the dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia, submitted that a dargah is a burial site of a saint.

"Within Islam, there are differing views regarding the status of saints after death, but in the Sufi system of belief, there is deep reverence attached to the place where a saint is interred.

Related Content
Sabarimala Temple - Internet Commons
SC Stresses Limits of Judicial Review in Religious Practices: Sabarimala Case
Teesta Setalvad - null
Supreme Court Refers Teesta Setalvad’s Passport Plea to Three-Judge Bench
Nine-judge constitution bench to hear review pleas on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in a case related to the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple. People are seen waiting to offer prayers at the temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, in this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Can The Court Label A Practice As 'Superstitious'? Supreme Court Questions Centre’s Stand
The case traces back to a 2006 Public Interest Litigation filed by the Indian Young Lawyers Association challenging the centuries-old custom that barred women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, Kerala. - File photo
'Courts Interfere When Social Evils Are Branded As Religious Practice': SC Begins Sabarimala Hearing
Related Content
Sabarimala Temple - Internet Commons
SC Stresses Limits of Judicial Review in Religious Practices: Sabarimala Case

BY Outlook News Desk

"The Sufi system of belief in India consists of several major orders, including the Chishtiya, Qadriya, Naqshbandiya and Suhrawardiya. The present case concerns the Chishtiya order.This system, I submit, clearly constitutes a religious denomination. If one looks at the teachings attributed to Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, there is emphasis on adherence to Islamic practices such as roza, namaz, hajj, zakat, and above all, faith," Pasha said.

He argued that regulating entry into a religious institution falls within its management rights.

At this point, Justice Amanullah observed that the right to manage cannot imply a lack of structure and that a defined modality is necessary in all cases.

"There cannot be anarchy.Take a dargah or a temple. There will be elements associated with the institution, the manner of worship, the sequence in which things are done. Somebody has to regulate that.

"It cannot be that everyone says I will do whatever I want, or that the gates remain open at all times without any control. So the question is, who is that body which manages. That is where protection comes in, because regulation is necessary. At the same time, it cannot transgress constitutional limitations. There cannot be discrimination on the broad constitutional parameters," Justice Amanullah said, adding that every institution must have norms rather than being governed by individual discretion.

The hearing is ongoing.

The court had earlier noted that it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, for a judicial forum to lay down parameters to determine whether a religious practice is essential or non-essential.

In a 4:1 majority verdict in September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench struck down the ban on the entry of women aged 10 to 50 into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, ruling the centuries-old practice illegal and unconstitutional.

(with PTI inputs)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  2. PSZ Vs ISU Match Facts, PSL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Pakistan Super League Qualifier

  3. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

  4. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  5. PBKS Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 40

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie

  4. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Liu-Tan Dominate As China Defeat India 5-0

  5. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 27, 2026

  2. The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

  3. Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

  4. Mamata Banerjee’s Fiery Final Push: Streetfighter CM Wraps Up High-Stakes Election Campaign

  5. Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Pune Station, Passengers Safe

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Europe Pays $32 Billion Extra For Energy Amid US-Iran War Disruption, Says EU Chief

  2. Trump Administration Challenges Local Control Of U.S. Elections Through Targeted Investigations

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting Suspect Sent Anti-Trump Manifesto Before Attack

Latest Stories

  1. DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

  2. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  3. Maharashtra Court Convicts BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2019 Mud Assault Case

  4. EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

  5. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar Film Holds Strong

  6. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  7. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  8. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets