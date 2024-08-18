National

‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren

The statement from the Jharkhand Chief Minister came amid reports that senior party member Champai Soren was on the verge of joining the BJP.

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
info_icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday accused the BJP of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society", amid speculation that JMM leader Champai Soren could join the BJP.

Addressing a government function in Jharkhand's Godda district, Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP brought people from Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra to "spread poison among the tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities and make them fight with each other".

Outgoing, Incoming: Hemant Soren after his arrest by the ED - Photos: PTI
Hemant Soren's Arrest And The Masterstroke That Stumped BJP

BY Md Asghar Khan

"Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said.

Hemant Soren also said that the assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year but the poll schedule would be "decided by the opposition party in the state, not by the Election Commission".

"It seems the Election Commission is no longer a constitutional institution, as it has been occupied by BJP people," he said. "I challenge them (BJP) that if the assembly elections are held today, they will be wiped out from Jharkhand tomorrow," the chief minister said.

Champai Soren Says He Has 'Three Options' Amid BJP Switch Rumours

Hemant Soren's reaction came on a day when Champai Soren wrote a lengthy and emotional social media post. He said that he felt a 'blow to self-respect' when asked to resign after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's release on bail. 

In a post on X in Hindi, Soren said he was unaware of the agenda of the meeting where he was asked to step down. He stated he had no desire for power and resigned immediately, but felt disrespected.

Soren stated three options for his future. "First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organisation and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey."

Soren was appointed Chief Minister in January after Hemant Soren was arrested in an alleged land scam case. However, he stepped down in July after Hemant Soren was granted bail and resumed the top post.

Following this, speculation was rife that Champai Soren was reportedly not happy with the way he was unceremoniously removed from the top post to pave way for Hemant Soren to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand once again.

