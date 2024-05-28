Delhi Court Summons AAP Leader Atishi In Defamation Case By BJP For MLA Poaching Allegations

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, May 28, summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi based on a defamation complaint filed by a BJP leader over her claims of AAP MLA poaching.
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed the case against Atishi when she alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was poaching AAP MLAs.
The court has summoned the AAP leader to appear before the court on June 29.
The Delhi court refused to summon Arvind Kejriwal in the defamation case by BJP leader. Delhi court said there was "prima facie" sufficient evidence against Atishi.
Praveen Shankar Kapoor had claimed the allegations by Atishi damaged his and his party's reputation. The BJP leader had filed the defamation case on April 30, alleging that AAP leaders failed to furnish any material to substantiate their poaching claims.
In the application before the court, Kapoor referred to a social media post by Arvind Kejriwal in which the AAP supremo alleged that the BJP had contacted seven AAP MLAs and was offering Rs 25 crore to switch sides.
He also cited Atishi's claim that she had received an offer to join the BJP to "save" her "political career", failing which she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).