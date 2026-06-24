Mamata Loyalists & Rebels Submit Separate Lists Of New Office-Bearers To Election Commission

Both Mamata Banerjee loyalists and the rebel faction have submitted separate lists of new office-bearers to the Election Commission of India.
The parallel claims have escalated the internal power struggle within the Trinamool Congress, with both sides asserting legitimacy.
The Election Commission will now examine the submissions to decide on party control, name, and symbol — a decision that could significantly impact West Bengal politics.
Both the loyalist faction led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the rebel group have submitted separate lists of proposed office-bearers to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The move comes amid heightened tensions following the rebellion by several senior TMC leaders and MPs. The rebel faction, which includes dissident leaders who recently broke away, has staked claim over the party’s organisational structure and submitted its own list of office-bearers, seeking formal recognition.
Mamata Banerjee’s loyalist camp has countered by submitting its official list, asserting that the Chief Minister remains the undisputed leader and that any changes must have her approval. Sources indicate that the loyalist list largely retains the existing structure with minor adjustments, while the rebel list proposes significant changes at various levels.
The Election Commission is now expected to examine both submissions, along with supporting documents, before taking a decision on which faction gets to retain the official TMC name and symbol. This development is seen as the latest flashpoint in the deepening rift that began after differences over leadership style, ticket distribution, and alleged autocratic functioning.
Senior TMC leaders from the loyalist side have dismissed the rebels’ move as “legally untenable” and accused them of being backed by the BJP. On the other hand, rebel leaders claim they represent the “real” Trinamool and have the support of a large section of grassroots workers.
The ECI’s decision on the matter is likely to have far-reaching consequences for West Bengal politics, especially ahead of upcoming local body elections and the 2026 Assembly polls.