Mamata Banerjee Files Fresh TMC Office Bearers List With EC Amid Rebel Coup

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction submitted a revised list of office bearers to the Election Commission to assert her continued control over the Trinamool Congress.
The move pre-empts a parallel session in Kolkata where a rebel faction, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, elected MLA Arup Roy as the rival party chairperson.
The official TMC list retains Mamata Banerjee as chairperson, Subrata Bakshi as vice-president, and Abhishek Banerjee as national general secretary.
Mamata Banerjee's camp pre-empted a rebel coup by submitting a fresh list of office bearers to the Election Commission on Monday afternoon, asserting her continued control over the Trinamool Congress. According to the Press Trust of India, the move countered a parallel special session held in Kolkata by a dissident faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, which announced a rival organisational structure and ousted the party founder.
The internal rebellion involves approximately 20 MPs and several MLAs challenging the established party leadership.
"While the rebel camp was making preparations for its own National Working Committee, Mamata Banerjee had already finalised the party's organisational structure and sent the list to the Election Commission as the chairperson of the TMC," a senior leader told PTI.
Official Structure Filed
The submitted document records the TMC organisational structure "as on June 20, 2026" to formally establish the official hierarchy. The list retains Mamata Banerjee as chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, with Subrata Bakshi as vice-president and Abhishek Banerjee continuing as national general secretary (Lok Sabha leader).
Joint secretaries include Derek O'Brien (Rajya Sabha MP) and Dola Sen, while Subhasish Chakraborty is designated as the party treasurer. The 24-member National Working Committee features Chandrima Bhattacharya, listed as the West Bengal TMC president, and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, identified as the Leader of the West Bengal Assembly. Other members include Amit Mitra, Rajesh Pati Tripathi, Asima Patra, Moloy Ghatak, Gautam Deb, Bulu Chik Baraik, Mukul Sangma, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, Birbaha Hansda, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Madan Mitra, Biman Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and Kunal Ghosh.
The revised committee structure differs sharply from previous arrangements by excluding several figures associated with the dissident camp. Party leaders dropped Aroop Biswas, who featured in a committee constituted earlier this month, from the new national working panel.
Rebels Mount Challenge
The rebel faction elected senior MLA Arup Roy as party chairperson during its Kolkata session and constituted a 30-member National Working Committee. The dissident camp said the tenure of the previous National Working Committee, constituted in February 2022, had expired.
Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said a "constitutional crisis" within the party necessitated the parallel session and the resulting new appointments.
The official party apparatus responded swiftly with disciplinary action. The TMC disciplinary committee issued show-cause notices for alleged anti-party activities to several senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra, Snehasis Chakraborty and Sabina Yasmin.
"It is a comedy show. A man who has been expelled from the TMC is holding a special session," senior party leader Kunal Ghosh said. "The matter is in the court and we believe justice will be done. We do not give any importance to such comical behavior. TMC is equal to Mamata Banerjee. All else is a circus."
Mamata Banerjee founded the TMC in 1998. The current dispute over its legislative and organisational wings is now headed for a prolonged legal and political battle before the Election Commission and the courts.