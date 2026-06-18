Missing Agniveer Found Hanging in Barrack at Fatehgarh Military Centre in UP

The deceased was identified as Jasanpreet Singh, a resident of Bhagatgarh village under Talewal police station area in Punjab's Barnala district.
Singh was posted with the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre and had arrived in Fatehgarh in March this year for training.
According to officials, he had gone missing from his battalion three days ago, prompting regimental authorities to launch efforts to trace him.
The incident came to light after a strong foul smell emanated from a deserted barrack near the Military Training Centre (MTC) quarters.
Police were alerted and a team led by Central Jail outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar reached the spot.
Upon opening the locked barrack, police found Singh's body hanging from a noose. Officials said the body appeared to be two to three days old and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.
A forensic team was called to examine the scene and collect evidence.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the barrack had been bolted from inside and that the Agniveer had allegedly hanged himself, police said.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to officials of the concerned Army unit. According to sources, the post-mortem report indicated death due to hanging and suggested that the incident had occurred around two days before the body was discovered.
Army authorities and local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
The soldier's family has been informed, officials said, adding that the incident has cast a pall of gloom over the regiment.