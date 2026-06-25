Severe Hygiene Violations Found in Quick-Commerce Company Warehouse and Restaurants across Hyderabad

Across Hyderabad, multiple alleged hygiene violations have been found at a Zepto warehouse and several other restaurants during inspections carried out by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) food safety teams on Tuesday. Following a citizen complaint alleging supply of expired milk products from Zepto, the inspection was carried out at the quick-commerce company’s Gajularamaram warehouse.
Examination of the warehouse revealed that the facility allegedly continued to display an expired copy of its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence instead of the renewed one. During the inspection only, a chicken packet without a legible use-by date was found to be discarded on the spot. Further, live cockroach infestation, greasy flooring, rusted storage stacks and poor housekeeping conditions beneath shelves were also found.
Within the premises, inspectors observed a lack of adequate spacing between walls and racks and carton boxes obstructing the washing area, both of which made cleaning difficult. They also noted that records of employees’ medical fitness, pest control measures and cleaning schedules were not maintained.
Following the review, the management was directed to strengthen hygiene, housekeeping, documentation and storage practices. Officials also recommended that an improvement notice should be issued.
Pest Infestation at Restaurants
Inspections at other establishments also revealed serious lapses.
Rats were allegedly found inside the Platform 65 restaurant in PNR Empire. Clogged drains with food particles, open dustbins, stale food in freezers, uncovered food items at risk of cross-contamination were also allegedly observed at the establishment. Inspectors also noted inadequate maintenance of the freezer and improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products
The food safety team recommended suspension of the restaurant’s FSSAI licence given the severity of the violations and directed that immediate corrective measures must be taken.
At Iguru Restaurant in Khajaguda, houseflies were a common sight in the kitchen, the dishwashing area and even the storeroom. Dustbins were left uncovered and proper labelling of semi-prepared and prepared food items was missing. There was no demarcation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian storage also. Officials noted that records of water testing, packaging materials and pest control were not available. Further alleged violations included accumulated food in drains and dust gathered on ceilings in the dishwashing area and storeroom. A container of cooked fish curry was also found placed directly on the floor by the inspectors.
In Bachupally, uncovered dustbins, a slippery kitchen floor, broken tiles and cockroach infestation was allegedly found at the Hotel SVM Grand. Proper labelling was missing for food items stored in freezers and unhygienic conditions were observed in the food preparation areas and vegetable storage trays.
At the Rameshwaram Cafe near Image Gardens, the grinding area drain was allegedly clogged with food particles while dustbins were left open. Officials also noted that butter was being thawed adjacent to a drain which posed contamination risk.