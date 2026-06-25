Severe Hygiene Violations Found in Quick-Commerce Company Warehouse and Restaurants across Hyderabad

At Iguru Restaurant in Khajaguda, houseflies were a common sight in the kitchen, the dishwashing area and even the storeroom. Dustbins were left uncovered and proper labelling of semi-prepared and prepared food items was missing. There was no demarcation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian storage also. Officials noted that records of water testing, packaging materials and pest control were not available. Further alleged violations included accumulated food in drains and dust gathered on ceilings in the dishwashing area and storeroom. A container of cooked fish curry was also found placed directly on the floor by the inspectors.