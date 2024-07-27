National

7 BJP-Led States Announce Reservation In Govt Services, Police Jobs For Agniveers After Oppn Criticism

Agniveers are jawans selected for four years under a short term recruitment scheme called Agnipath, which was rolled out by the Union government to enable a youthful profile for the country's armed forces.

Agniveers ( Representational Image)
Agniveers ( Representational Image)
info_icon

Seven Bharatiya Janata Party-led states including Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh have announced that their respective governments will provide reservation to retired Agniveers in government jobs and recruitments in police and other forces.

These announcements came on the day when the country celebrated 25 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

The Opposition bloc, especially Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about his objections against the Agnipath Scheme and claimed that the Agniveers were being deprived of proper respect compared to how Indian soldiers are treated in India.

He also had spoken about one such Agniveer who lost his life on the field and claimed that his family did not receive the money that the government had promised.

LoP Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha | - PTI
Agniveer Ajay Singh's Father Says, 'We Haven't Received Ex-Gratia From Centre'; Rahul Gandhi Shares Video

BY Outlook Web Desk

Who Are Agniveers And What Is Agnipath Scheme?

Agniveers are jawans selected for four years under a short term recruitment scheme called Agnipath, which was rolled out by the Union government to enable a youthful profile for the country's armed forces.

The central government introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme in 2022 with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting as Agniveers youngsters between the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for a block period of four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for another 15 years.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said his government will give priority to Agniveers in the recruitment for armed police as well as the State Reserve Police Force (SRP).

In a post on X, Patel said, "The misinformation being spread by the opposition regarding the scheme is both absurd and condemnable. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many new reforms are taking place in the Indian Army and internal security system. Agnipath scheme is also one such initiative."

"The Indian Army will become more youthful because of Agniveer. This scheme will prepare such brave youth in the country, who after their service in the army, will make an invaluable contribution in strengthening the security of our country. The Gujarat government will give priority to Agniveers in the recruitment of armed police and SRP," he added.

Rahul Gandhi visits martyrs memorial in Lalganj in Raebareli - PTI
'Agniveer Not Appropriate For Army', Says Mother Of Captain Anshuman Singh To Rahul Gandhi In Raebareli

BY PTI

Odisha

The Odisha government on Friday announced a 10 per cent quota and five years of age relaxation for Agniveers in the state's uninformed services.

"Our soldiers are our pride. Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the nation in various security-related sectors," he said.

"The Agniveer scheme is a historic initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi. This initiative has made our youth able and fearless so that they can face various challenges in life. That is why the Odisha government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state's uniformed services," he added.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the Agniveers who return after serving the country will be given weightage in UP Police and PAC force.

"The UP government has also said as the Agniveer scheme progresses and when these youth return after their service, we will provide facility and weightage for their adjustment in UP Police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force. We will get trained and disciplined youth as Agniveers. Our government is fully committed to this," Adityanath said.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the state government would provide reservations for Agniveers in recruitments for police constables and forest guards, among other posts.

Talking to reporters on the state assembly premises, Sai said Agniveers from Chhattisgarh would be given priority while recruiting police constables and forest and jail guards once they complete their service in the Indian Army.

The state government will soon issue necessary guidelines to provide a fixed reservation to Agniveers, he said.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government will provide quota to Agniveers in police and armed forces recruitment.

"As per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP government has decided to give reservation to Agniveers in police and armed forces. The Agniveer scheme is in the real sense an attempt to not only modernize the armed forces and to recruit capable jawans but also to make it young at the global level," Yadav told reporters.

Centre Announces 10% Quota For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details - null
Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Uttarakhand

Agniveers will be granted reservation in government jobs in Uttarakhand upon their return after serving in the armed forces, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday, as the nation observed the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Advertisement

"We will make provisions and bring an Act to give reservation to them in government services. We are working on this plan. We will make use of their skills and discipline in various government departments," he said.

The chief minister also announced that the aid extended to the kin of martyrs will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

"No sacrifice can be bigger than the act of laying down one's life to secure the country's borders. No grant or honour can be enough for this supreme sacrifice," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh government will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme while retired Agniveers will be given preference during recruitment for the state's police, emergency and fire services, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

Advertisement

Khandu said this transformative initiative would enable the youngsters of Arunachal Pradesh to serve the country.

"The government of Arunachal Pradesh will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the AGNIPATH scheme," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"Additionally, retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh will be given preference in recruitment for the Arunachal Pradesh Police, AP Battalions, and Emergency and Fire Services," he added.

Agniveers ( Representational Image) - null
Haryana: Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers; Posts Include Constable, Forest Guard, And More

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Haryana government also announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts earlier this week.

Advertisement

BJP leader and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also said that in the recruitment for civil posts in Group B and Group C, the government has decided to grant Agniveers a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit. "However, for the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years," he added.

Saini said his government will also provide Agniveers five per cent reservation in direct recruitments for civil posts in Group C and one per cent in Group B.

"If any industrial unit employs an Agniveer at a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month, then our government will give that unit an annual subsidy of Rs 60,000," he said.

Advertisement

Saini also announced that if an Agniveer takes a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start a business, no interest will be charged on it.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  3. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  4. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haridwar: Mosques, Mazar In Kanwar Yatra Route Covered With Cloth Sheets, Later Removed |On Cam
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: 1 Dead In Navi Mumbai Building Collapse; Cloudburst Causes Flash Flood In Uttarakhand
  3. Prime Accused In Killing Of 24-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Arrested From Bhopal
  4. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  5. ‘Don’t Teach Me’: Mamata After MEA Objects To Her ‘Shelter Offer’ To Bangladeshis
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  2. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  4. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  5. A Review Of 'Guide': The Serendipitous Journey Of A Reluctant Swami
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart
  2. Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China
  3. Imran Khan’s Party Workers Arrested From Across Pakistan, Prevented From Demonstrations In Islamabad
  4. US Elections 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Presidential Candidate
  5. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs