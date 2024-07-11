Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details

Former Agniveers will now be eligible for reservation in central forces. As per the latest reports, 10 per cent reservation has been implemented for Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Railway Protection Forces (RPF).
The Central government had announced reservation for former Agniveers in 2023 in BSF, CAPF and more.
Speaking with the media, Manoj Yadava, Director-General of RPF said - "In future, all recruitment for the constable post in Railway Protection Force will have a 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers. RPF is very excited to welcome ex-Agniveers. It will give new strength, energy and boost the morale of the force."
The Director-Generals of the CSIF and BSF have also confirmed the news and announced the implementation of the reservation quota for ex-Agniveers.
"Union Home Ministry has taken a big step of recruiting, Ex Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces. In this regard, CISF has also made all arrangements. 10% vacancies of constables will be reserved for Ex Agniveers. Additionally, they will be given relaxation in Physical Efficiency Test," stated Nina Singh, the DG for CSIF.
Nitin Agrawal, DG of the BSF said - "we are getting ready soldiers, nothing can be better than that. All forces will benefit from it. Ex Agniveers will get 10% reservation in the recruitment."
As per officials from the central forces, this reservation will apply for the post of Constables.
This announcement comes amid controversy surrounding the Agniveer Scheme. The scheme, which was introduced in 2022, has been regarded as a controversial scheme since its implementation.
Concerns over job security, pension and the effectiveness of the armed forces have sparked protests and debate in the country.