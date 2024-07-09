Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament

What is the latest controversy surrounding the Agniveer recruitment scheme?

On July 1, Rahul Gandhi brought up the death of the 23 year-old Agniveer Ajay Kumar in his parliamentary speech, who died in a landmine blast on January 18, 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi claimed that Kumar was not given the due designation of a “martyr” by the Central government because of his status as an Agniveer in the Army. He went on to allege that the government was creating discord amongst soldiers by giving differential treatment to regular soldiers and Agniveers, who are neither entitled to pension nor other provisions that are made available to regular soldiers like access to canteen services or ECHS medical insurance to the next of kin of the martyr. Rajnath Singh rebutted Gandhi’s claims by saying that the families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty are given a compensation of Rs one crore by the government. Singh, along with others from the ruling party further demanded that Gandhi should apologise for “misleading the house with false claims”.