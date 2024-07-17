National

Haryana: Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers; Posts Include Constable, Forest Guard, And More

This development came within days since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the former Agniveers would now be eligible for reservation in central forces. As per the new rules, a 10 percent reservation has been implemented for Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Railway Protection Forces (RPF).