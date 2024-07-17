Haryana: Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers; Posts Include Constable, Forest Guard, And More

The BJP-led Haryana government on Wednesday announced a 10 percent job reservation for Agniveers in several posts including constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer.
The decision came ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls. The spiralling anger among the youth against the Agnipath scheme has been considered responsible for the BJP's toned-down performance in the Lok Sabha election.
This development came within days since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the former Agniveers would now be eligible for reservation in central forces.
Recently, 10 per cent reservation has been implemented for Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Railway Protection Forces (RPF).
"Union Home Ministry has taken a big step of recruiting, Ex Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces. In this regard, CISF has also made all arrangements. 10% vacancies of constables will be reserved for Ex Agniveers. Additionally, they will be given relaxation in Physical Efficiency Test," stated Nina Singh, the DG for CSIF.