Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE Update: U.S. To start blockading the Strait Of Hormuz immediately, says Trump

U.S.-Iran peace talks collapse in Pakistan after 21-hour negotiations; U.S. military said two of its destroyers transited the critical waterway in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of mine-clearing work

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The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE update: U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters early Sunday (April 12, 2026) in Pakistan that American officials were leaving negotiations with Iran without reaching an agreement and would be returning to the United States. Vance said the talks held in Islamabad collapsed after both sides failed to narrow their differences, despite intense negotiations that stretched for more than 21 hours. He also thanked Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing them as “incredible hosts.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that the negotiations did not result in a deal, although several messages and draft texts were exchanged between the two sides during the discussions.
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Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE Update: War has cost Israel $11.5 billion in budgetary expenses: Iran Finance Ministry

Israel’s ‌war with Iran incurred ⁠35 billion shekels ($11.52 ‌billion) in ‌budgetary expenses, ‌with ⁠22 ⁠billion shekels of that going ‌to defence, the Finance Ministry ‌said on Sunday, citing a ⁠preliminary estimate.

The ‌amount has already been added ‌to the 2026 budget, it said.

- Reuters

Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE Update:  U.S. to start blockading the Strait of Hormuz: Trump

President Donald ‌Trump on Sunday said ⁠the U.S. ‌Navy would ‌immediately ‌start ⁠blockading ⁠the Strait of Hormuz and ‌would also interdict every ‌vessel in international waters ⁠that had paid ‌a toll to ‌Iran.

Trump made his ‌remarks in a Truth ‌Social ⁠post hours after U.S.-Iran peace ⁠talks ended without a deal. Mr. Trump said the meeting “went well, most points were agreed,” ‌but added the two sides had not agreed on Iran’s nuclear program.

“Effective immediately, the United ‌States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of ⁠BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, ‌the Strait of Hormuz,” said Trump, who is strongly opposed to the idea of Iran charging ships a toll to pass through the ‌strait.

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters ⁠that has paid a toll ⁠to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll ‌will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

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