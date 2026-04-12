Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE Update: U.S. To start blockading the Strait Of Hormuz immediately, says Trump

The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. AP/Alex Brandon, Pool

Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE update: U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters early Sunday (April 12, 2026) in Pakistan that American officials were leaving negotiations with Iran without reaching an agreement and would be returning to the United States. Vance said the talks held in Islamabad collapsed after both sides failed to narrow their differences, despite intense negotiations that stretched for more than 21 hours. He also thanked Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing them as “incredible hosts.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that the negotiations did not result in a deal, although several messages and draft texts were exchanged between the two sides during the discussions.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Apr 2026, 08:05:52 pm IST Israel US Iran Ceasefire LIVE Update: War has cost Israel $11.5 billion in budgetary expenses: Iran Finance Ministry Israel’s ‌war with Iran incurred ⁠35 billion shekels ($11.52 ‌billion) in ‌budgetary expenses, ‌with ⁠22 ⁠billion shekels of that going ‌to defence, the Finance Ministry ‌said on Sunday, citing a ⁠preliminary estimate. The ‌amount has already been added ‌to the 2026 budget, it said. - Reuters