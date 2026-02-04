India Vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Aaron George Stars As IND Seal Record-Run Chase

| Photo: X/cricketworldcup

Catch the highlights of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India U19 and Afghanistan U19 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. India chased down a historic target of 311 with 53 balls to spare, marking the highest-ever successful chase in the history of the tournament. Opting to bat first, Afghanistan's innings was powered by two centuries from Faisal Shinozada (110) and Uzairullah Niazai (101), taking them to 310/4. India made the chase, supposed to be a daunting task, a walk in the park, with opener Aaron George scoring a sublime century, finishing at 115 off 104 balls. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a blistering start, with 68 off 33, and Ayush Mhatre added 62 off 59. Vihaan Malhotra (38*) and Vedant Trivedi helped India over the line in 41.1 overs, and sealed a place in the finals. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Afghanistan U19 cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Feb 2026, 11:16:22 am IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of the U19 World Cup semifinal between India and Afghanistan. Ayush Mhatre’s side are eyeing another spot in the final and a chance to add a sixth U19 World Cup title to their trophy cabinet in Zimbabwe.

4 Feb 2026, 12:20:48 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Streaming Info The India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHostar app and website.

4 Feb 2026, 12:54:24 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Toss Update Afghanistan U19 have won the toss and have opted to bat.

4 Feb 2026, 12:54:45 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran. Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(wk) (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran.

4 Feb 2026, 12:56:29 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: National Anthems Underway The teams are taking the field as the national anthems play ahead of India vs Afghanistan.

4 Feb 2026, 01:08:16 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 6/0 (1) A fiery start from Afghanistan U19, with Sadat dispatching Ambrish for a boundary off the very first ball. The India bowler almost gets the last laugh, inducing an edge off Ahmadzai, but it doesn't reach the third man fielder.

4 Feb 2026, 01:45:17 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 42/0 (10) Ahmadzai steps out and hits a beautiful maximum to close the final over of the first powerplay. Despite the six, India have restricted the run flow well, with the run rate just over four-an-over. India, however, can't allow Osman and Khalid to settle, with their century-prowess in the tournament pretty well known.

4 Feb 2026, 02:01:57 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 61/1 (13) Deepesh Devendran breaks the opening partnership of Afghanistan, inducing a slight outside edge off Ahmadzai. Easy catch behind for Kundu, and the India pacer celebrates with by blowing a kiss towards the Afghan opener. A couple of loose deliveries then on, with Shinozada hitting two boundaries.

4 Feb 2026, 02:26:39 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 94/1 (20) End of the second powerplay, and it has been steady going for Afghanistan. With Sadat batting at a strike rate of 50 at the other end, Shinozada has been the one playing the risky shots with five boundaries to his name. A good partnership flourishing between the two batters. India's bid is not helped by the five penalty runs that are awarded to Afghanistan as the ball hits Kundu's helmet. Luck is on their side.

4 Feb 2026, 02:42:33 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 119/2 (25) Reckless batting from Sadat, who tried to hit the flighted delivery over the park. However, he can't get enough underneath, and holes it out to Devendran at long-off. Kanishk gets his first wicket. He goes for a slow-but-steady 39 off 70 balls. Uzairullah Niazai is the new batter.

4 Feb 2026, 03:01:43 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 145/2 (30) It's going well for Afghanistan, with Shinozada reaching a terrific half-century off 49 balls. India suffer one more set back as Khilan looks like he hurt his neck while diving to save a boundary. He gets a lengthy bit of treatment as the Indian team get in a huddle, but eventually, the match continues.

4 Feb 2026, 03:24:53 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 170/2 (35) A boundary off the first ball from Ayush makes for a solid scorecard for Afghanistan as we go into the drinks break. With eight wickets in hand, the question remains how far can the batting side go in the 15 overs that remain. It looks like a good pitch for batting, so anything under 260 will be under-par against India.

4 Feb 2026, 03:49:32 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 204/2 (41) India's poor fielding continues, as Mhatre misses a more-than-decent chance at cover. It was a mistimed lofted shot from Shinozada, and it was inches above Mhatre's head, and the India skipper can't get his hands on the ball. Will these small things come back to hurt the Boys in Blue?

4 Feb 2026, 03:56:54 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 221/2 (43) Back-to-back hundreds for Faisal Shinozada, who reaches the feat in just 86 balls. Excellent innings from the Afghan batter, who celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo's "Siu". A real gem in making for his nation, this 17-year-old.

4 Feb 2026, 04:15:49 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 266/3 (46) Faisal Shinozada's wonderful innings comes to an end as his middle stumps goes for a toss against Deepesh's accurate delivery. He has led Afghanistan's innings with composed aggression, and the entire dugout gives him a standing ovation. Miakhil comes on as the new batter.

4 Feb 2026, 04:39:35 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AFG-U19 310/4 (50) A masterclass in poor fielding from India, with two missed run out chances in the final over itself. It favours Uzairullah Niazai, who stels and singles and doubles to make his way to a brilliant century off 85 balls. The two centurions fire the Afghans to a very good total. A big chase awaits, with the stakes as high as it can be.

4 Feb 2026, 05:17:15 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 12/0 (2) A solid start from the Indian opening pair of George and Sooryavanshi. The former opened the chase with a boundary off the very first ball off Abdul Aziz, and Sooryavanshi grabbed another boundary off Wahidullah.

4 Feb 2026, 05:28:42 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 36/0 (5) What a relief for India, as Niazai drops Sooryavanshi!! It was as easy a chance as you can get in a semi-final, with Niazai attempting to reverse-cup a chest-high catch. As a result, he can't hold on to the ball. Aziz, the bowler, can't believe it.

4 Feb 2026, 05:37:09 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 73/0 (7) That dropped catch is looking like a costly mistake, as Sooryavanshi goes on a rampage. Three boundaries off Aziz, and he closes the over with a six to reach his half-century in just 24 balls.

4 Feb 2026, 05:42:02 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 75/0 (8) Another dropped catch!! George goes for a big shot, and it flies straight to Zadran at mid-on. It's at an awkward height, sure, but this is a semi-final contest, and these catches simply need to be gobbled up. India's openers continue to ride their luck.

4 Feb 2026, 05:52:34 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 91/1 (10) The short ball becomes Sooryavanshi's Kryptonite again. The batter plays a pull shot looking for a six, but he gets a top edge that is taken – finally – by Sadat at mid-wicket. Skipper Ayush Mhatre comes on as the new batter.

4 Feb 2026, 06:14:37 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 112/1 (14) Despite the dismissal of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India have aimed to keep the run-rate high and the momentum going. Aaron George starts to open up and throw his bat to get some boundaries and he does get them. Flicked Nooristani Omarzai for a six and then sliced an outside edge from him again in the last ball of the over. Afghans need to find a way to slow them down.

4 Feb 2026, 06:36:09 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 147/1 (18) India are going strong in their chase as Aaron George and Ayush Mhatre are now set in the crease and they are keeping the innings steady. They have found a strong base to launch with Vaibhav Suryavanshi providing the momentum. Aaron George has found a few boundaries as well, riding on the momentum. They will only look to tick the scoreboard and keep the asking rate under control.

4 Feb 2026, 06:52:50 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 189/1 (23) Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George are gradually taking India to a winning position. Both have completed half-centuries and the asking rate is well under control. With them out on the crease and hitting big shots frequently, Afghanistan is feeling the pressure as well and with nine-wickets still in hand, India are in the driver's seat now.

4 Feb 2026, 07:07:54 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 208/2 (27) Afghanistan finally get another breakthrough, with Sadat taking a magnificent catch – running and sliding, all the while holding on to the ball – to dismiss Mhatre. The skipper departs for 62 off 59, and Vihaan Malhotra comes on as the new batter. 103 runs more needed for India to win.

4 Feb 2026, 07:52:26 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 271/2 (36) And luck continues to favour India, again! Aziz thought he had broken the partnership, taking an excellent return catch to send Vihaan back to the dugouts. Midway through the batter's walk, he waits as the third umpire checks for a front foot no-ball. And, you know what, Aziz did overstep by the tiniest of margins! No wicket, and it's a free-hit.

4 Feb 2026, 07:56:57 pm IST India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND-U19 280/2 (37) A smashing boundary off Stanikzai, and that brings up the hundred for Aaron George, who reaches the milestone in 96 balls. Stunning innings from the batter, who has made a meal of the chase.