Martyrs’ Day: A Nation That Remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Yet Struggles To Live By Him

Every year on January 30 , Shaheed Diwas, India observes the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation.

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Martyrs’ Day
Martyrs’ Day: Here’s The Tale Of The Man Who Caught Gandhi’s Assassin Nathuram Godse Photo: Representational
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Every year on January 30,  India observes the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. 

  • Gandhi had survived multiple assassination attempts and threats before, targeted for his insistence on Hindu-Muslim unity. 

  • The memory of Gandhi himself has become a site of debate.

On this day, a voice that insisted on non-violence was silenced by violence but the questions it raised refuse to die. A man who was a strong believer of ‘ahimsa’ (non- violence) would be killed for his commitment to it, and remains one of the most enduring ironies of Independent India. 

Every year on January 30 , Shaheed Diwas,  India observes the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation

It was on this day in 1948, he was shot at point-blank range by Nathuram Godse during an evening prayer meeting in Delhi. 

Gandhi had survived multiple assassination attempts and threats before, targeted for his insistence on Hindu-Muslim unity, his opposition to revenge politics following the partition of India and his refusal to give in to the collective fury of the Hindu majority. 

PM unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, in Hiroshima, Japan - null
Gandhi Remains Central To Modi’s Projection Of India As Land Of Sages And Thinkers Despite Internal Contradictions

BY Seema Guha

Yet, as the nation commemorates his martyrdom, the memory of Gandhi himself has become a site of debate. In recent years, his presence in public life has shifted, from the renaming of institutions to the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new framework that no longer carries his name. For supporters, these are administrative decisions; for critics, they signal a deeper discomfort with the moral legacy Gandhi represents. 

Related Content
Related Content

This unease around Gandhi’s legacy has been captured sharply by political psychologist Ashis Nandy, who wrote in Outlook India earlier this month that finding someone who shares Gandhi’s political and cultural sensibilities has become not just difficult, but even hazardous in his homeland. 

In what Nandy, borrowing from scholar Herbert Feith, calls a repressive developmentalist syndrome, Gandhi’s admirers are increasingly portrayed as naïve peaceniks or internal enemies obstructing the nation’s march towards a muscular, authoritarian modernity. Within this climate, as Outlook has repeatedly noted,  from Seema Guha’s reporting on the Sangh Parivar’s discomfort with Gandhi to Tushar Gandhi’s account of attempts to reframe and technologically sanitise his memory, Gandhi remains too large an icon to discard, yet too inconvenient to fully embrace. 

‘On International Workers’ Day, Gandhi From Kochi’ Artwork by Riyas Komu - null
Gandhi Vs Tagore: A Clash Of Dissenting Visions

BY Ashis Nandy

Even as some BJP leaders have publicly praised his assassin, Nathuram Godse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to invoke Gandhi on the global stage, underscoring the paradox of a nation that cannot abandon Gandhi, but struggles to live by him.

At the same time, remembrance has taken quieter, more intimate forms. Away from statues and slogans, many Indians have begun revisiting Gandhi the human being and those who stood beside him. There has been renewed interest in Kasturba Gandhi, long overshadowed by the enormity of her husband’s legacy. Readers are returning to her letters and biographies, rediscovering a woman who led satyagraha movements, mobilised women, endured repeated imprisonments, and spent her final days in detention at the Aga Khan Palace, where she died in 1944. Kasturba was not merely a companion to history, but a participant in it bearing its costs with quiet resolve.

This turn towards personal histories suggests a nation still negotiating how to remember Gandhi: not just as an untouchable icon, nor as a political inconvenience, but as part of a broader constellation of sacrifices, of women, associates and ordinary satyagrahis,  whose lives were shaped, and often broken, by the freedom struggle. On Martyrs’ Day, as India bows its head at Raj Ghat, the question lingers: in remembering Gandhi, what values are we choosing to carry forward and which ones are we willing to let fade?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus