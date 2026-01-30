Martyrs’ Day: A Nation That Remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Yet Struggles To Live By Him

At the same time, remembrance has taken quieter, more intimate forms. Away from statues and slogans, many Indians have begun revisiting Gandhi the human being and those who stood beside him. There has been renewed interest in Kasturba Gandhi, long overshadowed by the enormity of her husband’s legacy. Readers are returning to her letters and biographies, rediscovering a woman who led satyagraha movements, mobilised women, endured repeated imprisonments, and spent her final days in detention at the Aga Khan Palace, where she died in 1944. Kasturba was not merely a companion to history, but a participant in it bearing its costs with quiet resolve.