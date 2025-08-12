Kay Kay Menon Denies Involvement In 'Vote Chori' Campaign Video

Kay Kay Menon clarified he has not acted in the ad for 'vote chori' campaign. He said his clip has been edited and used without permission.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kay Kay Menon vote chori ad
Kay Kay Menon says he is not part of 'vote chori' ad Photo: Instagram/INC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kay Kay Menon denied role in 'vote chori' campaign by Congress

  • He stated a video clip from his Special Ops promotions was used without permission

  • Actor clarified he hasn't acted in the ad

Actor Kay Kay Menon has denied involvement in the Congress party’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign video. In a video shared by the official Instagram account of Congress, the actor is seen being part of the 'vote chori' campaign. Apart from Menon, the video also featured another person talking about 'vote chori'.

Kay Kay clarifies he is not part of the 'vote chori' campaign

The video was shared with a caption, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo.". It showed Menon’s character Himmat Singh, from the web series Special Ops, urging everyone to join the campaign.

Reacting to it, Menon wrote in the comments section, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission (sic).”

Have a look at the video here.

Special Ops Season 2 release date postponed - X
Special Ops Season 2 Release Postponed; Check Out The New Release Date Of Kay Kay Menon Starrer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the screenshot of his comment.

Kay Kay Menon clarifies misuse of his video clip
Kay Kay Menon clarifies misuse of his video clip in vote chori campaign Photo: Instagram
Rahul Gandhi press conference regarding voting irregularities and claims against ECI. - Salman Ali/PTI
ECI and Karnataka CEO Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi, Asks For Proof Of Vote-Chori

BY Outlook News Desk

About 'vote chori' campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently accused the Election Commissioner of India (ECI) of allegedly indulging in 'vote chori" and also claimed that they are doing it for the BJP. The party also launched a web portal for the citizens to register and demand accountability from the EC and support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi called the 'vote theft" an attack on the principle of "one person, one vote." "Our demand from the Election Commission is clear — show transparency and make the digital voter list public so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves," he said.

Published At:
