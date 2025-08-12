Kay Kay Menon Denies Involvement In 'Vote Chori' Campaign Video

Kay Kay Menon denied role in 'vote chori' campaign by Congress
He stated a video clip from his Special Ops promotions was used without permission
Actor clarified he hasn't acted in the ad
Actor Kay Kay Menon has denied involvement in the Congress party’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign video. In a video shared by the official Instagram account of Congress, the actor is seen being part of the 'vote chori' campaign. Apart from Menon, the video also featured another person talking about 'vote chori'.
Kay Kay clarifies he is not part of the 'vote chori' campaign
The video was shared with a caption, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo.". It showed Menon’s character Himmat Singh, from the web series Special Ops, urging everyone to join the campaign.
Reacting to it, Menon wrote in the comments section, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission (sic).”
Have a look at the video here.
Here's the screenshot of his comment.
About 'vote chori' campaign
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently accused the Election Commissioner of India (ECI) of allegedly indulging in 'vote chori" and also claimed that they are doing it for the BJP. The party also launched a web portal for the citizens to register and demand accountability from the EC and support for the demand for digital voter rolls.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi called the 'vote theft" an attack on the principle of "one person, one vote." "Our demand from the Election Commission is clear — show transparency and make the digital voter list public so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves," he said.