Gandhi Links PM Modi's Stance On Trump To US Adani Investigation

Gandhi claims Modi cannot stand up to Trump due to the US Adani probe.
The allegation follows Trump's threat to raise tariffs on India over Russian oil.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to stand up to US President Donald Trump because of "the ongoing US investigation into Adani."
The remarks came after Trump said India was not a good trading partner and announced he would raise tariffs on New Delhi "very substantially" over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil, reported PTI.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani." He alleged, "One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals. Modi's hands are tied."
There was no immediate reaction from the government or the Adani Group on the claims, reported PTI.
An indictment unsealed in a New York court in November last year accused Gautam Adani and seven other defendants of paying about USD 265 million in bribes to Indian government officials. The payments were allegedly made between 2020 and 2024 to obtain solar energy contracts.
Earlier this week, India issued a counterattack on the US and the European Union for their targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil. India said both the US and the EU are continuing their own trade relations with Russia.
On Tuesday, when asked about India's statement on American imports of Russian commodities, Trump said he does not know anything about US imports of Russian uranium, fertilisers and chemicals.