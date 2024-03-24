Kejriwal's Arrest: INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Maha Rally' At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan On March 31

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said on Sunday that opposition bloc 'INDIA' will hold a 'maha rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to 'safeguard country'.
At a press conference of the INDIA bloc on Sunday, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said Opposition not being given level playing field, citing Congress's frozen accounts and the "arrest of chief ministers."
AAP's Gopal Rai, who was also a part of the press conference, said that by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by "adopting dictatorship and ending the democracy in the country." There is anger in every person who loves and respects the Constitution and democracy, Rai said, adding that PM Modi is misusing the agencies one-by-one "to file fake cases against every opposition leader.”
Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his official residence on Thursday in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'. On Friday, he was produced in a court, which sent him to the agency's custody till March 28.
On Sunday, in line with AAP assertion that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be running government from jail, the leader on Sunday issued his first order f AAP workers protest on ITO bridge, removed by police
AAP Holds Protest
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday also held a protest against the arrest of its leader Arvind Kejriwal. AAP workers staged a demonstration on the ITO foot-over bridge in protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and shouted slogans against BJP, which rules the Centre, and thus, governs the probe agency Enforcement Directorate which arrested the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday.
The protesters, who hung a banner that read "Main Bhi Kejriwal" from the bridge, were removed from the spot by the Delhi Police.
Delhi Police removed five to six workers from a foot-over bridge in ITO to maintain law and order, an officer said.