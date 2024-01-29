Kharge emphasized the importance of citizens taking responsibility for preserving democracy, stating, "If you want to save democracy, you can do it. If you want to be slaves, it depends on your wish." He contrasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's efforts to unite the country through the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) with the BJP and RSS, whom he accused of operating the 'nafrat ki dukaan' (shop of hatred).