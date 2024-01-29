In a recent address at the Odisha Bachao Samavesh in Bhubaneswar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns about the future of democracy in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kharge referred to the BJP and RSS as 'poison' and warned that elections could resemble those in Russia, with leaders accumulating authority and returning to power consistently.
Congress President Kharge: 'No More Elections if Modi Retains Power in 2024'
Kharge emphasized the importance of citizens taking responsibility for preserving democracy, stating, "If you want to save democracy, you can do it. If you want to be slaves, it depends on your wish." He contrasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's efforts to unite the country through the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) with the BJP and RSS, whom he accused of operating the 'nafrat ki dukaan' (shop of hatred).
The Congress president criticized the government's tactics, alleging that individuals were being intimidated through notices, leading to the abandonment of friendships, alliances, and parties out of fear. Kharge asserted that the Congress had contributed to progress in education, health, industry, and the establishment of various institutions, while the current government seemed focused on causing discord and conflict among the people.
Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's departure from the INDIA alliance to join the NDA, Kharge dismissed concerns about the alliance's strength, stating, "Does the country weaken when one person exits? No. Likewise, the alliance would not weaken by the departure of one or two individuals."
Kharge also criticized Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, accusing him of aligning with the BJP ideology and changing colors. He pointed out differences between late Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik, questioning the gains from the friendship between Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi. Kharge reiterated the Congress's commitment to the poor, alleging that threats were forcing individuals and parties to sever ties and alliances.