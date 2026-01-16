Thane Civic Polls: Clash Between Shiv Sena Supporters, Police Intervene

Supporters of Shiv Sena nominee Meenakshi Shinde and rebel candidate Bhushan Bhoir clashed during Thane civic polls in Manpada, prompting police intervention. Ballot boxes safely moved to strongroom.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thane civic polls clash, Shiv Sena supporters clash Thane, Meenakshi Shinde Bhushan Bhoir
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the municipal corporation elections in Thane, Maharashtra. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supporters of two rival candidates clashed during civic polls in Thane’s Manpada area on Thursday evening.

  • Protesters briefly intercepted a bus carrying ballot boxes before police brought the situation under control.

  • Both camps traded allegations of intimidation and cash distribution, with no offence registered so far.

Supporters of two rival candidates clashed during civic polls in Thane on Thursday evening, forcing police intervention in the Manpada area, according to PTI.

The incident took place in ward number 3, where tensions flared between supporters of former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, the official Shiv Sena candidate, and Bhushan Bhoir, an independent contestant and Shiv Sena rebel. PTI reported that the confrontation led to scenes of disorder, prompting authorities to rush to the spot.

Shinde alleged that Bhoir had mobilised armed individuals to provoke violence during polling. Bhoir’s supporters, however, accused Shinde’s camp of throwing chilli powder into their candidate’s eyes, according to PTI.

The situation worsened when protesters intercepted a bus transporting ballot boxes, with attempts made to vandalise vehicles carrying election material. A heavy police presence was deployed soon after to prevent further escalation.

Local MP Naresh Mhaske visited the area and said, “I have reached here to create an atmosphere of peace and to gather information regarding the incident involving Meenakshi Shinde.” Thane DCP (Zone-5) Prashant Kadam later told the media that the situation had been brought under control.

“Whatever dispute there was between the two groups, the police have mediated and calmed down the matter. All ballot boxes have reached the strongroom, and citizens should not believe in rumours,” Kadam said.

According to PTI, police have deployed additional personnel in Manpada ahead of the counting of votes. Both candidates had levelled accusations of cash distribution and intimidation against each other throughout the election campaign.

As of now, no offence has been registered in connection with the clash, police said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
