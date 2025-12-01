West Ham 0-2 Liverpool, English Premier League: Alexander Isak Stars In Reds' Much-Needed Win
Liverpool got back to winning ways, beating West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday (November 30, 2025). Alexander Isak scored his first league goal for Liverpool to set up a much-needed win for Arne Slot's team. On a day when Mohamed Salah was dropped to the bench, British record signing Isak opened the scoring at the London Stadium. Cody Gakpo got the second for Liverpool, who went into the match on a run of six losses in their last seven league games. Slot's bold call to leave out the iconic Salah paid off after the Egypt international's unconvincing form this season. Slot shook up his attack, with Florian Wirtz and Gakpo alongside Isak.
