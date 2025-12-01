Girona 1-1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe's Penalty Rescues Draw For Wasteful Los Blancos
Real Madrid wasted the chance to go top of the La Liga table after being held to a 1-1 draw by Girona at the Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Azzedine Ounahi's terrific curling effort right before half-time gave the Blanquivermells a shock lead, punishing Real Madrid's wasteful display. Los Blancos dominated possession after the break but struggled to create clear chances. Hugo Rincon gave away a penalty that Kylian Mbappe converted in the 67th minute, drawing the visitors level. Xabi Alonso's side pushed hard for the lead, but Girona held firm to earn a valuable point.
