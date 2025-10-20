Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, extended his “heartfelt greetings” to Hindus in Pakistan and around the world, wishing them a joyous Diwali. “As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on X.