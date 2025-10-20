Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Zardari highlighted Diwali as a reminder of the “triumph of light over darkness and good over evil” and praised the Hindu community’s contributions to national life.
Sharif wished Hindus a happy Diwali, calling for harmony, peace, and collective efforts to overcome intolerance and inequality.
Pakistan’s top leaders extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the rights of minorities in the country.
According to Radio Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari said the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.” He emphasized that the Constitution guarantees equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens, and praised the Hindu community for its contributions to education, commerce, and public service.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, extended his “heartfelt greetings” to Hindus in Pakistan and around the world, wishing them a joyous Diwali. “As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on X.
“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” the prime minister added, urging people to work together so all citizens can live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.