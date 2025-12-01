Premier League: Manchester United Beat Crystal Palace 2-1, End 12-Game Unbeaten Home Run
Manchester United rallied to a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (November 30, 2025). Joshua Zirkzee ended a scoring drought with his first league goal in almost a year. The Dutch striker hadn't scored in England's top flight since a double against Everton on December 1 last year, but ended that streak with a stunning strike at Selhurst Park. A moment of individual brilliance fired United back into the game in the 54th after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in the first half. Mason Mount struck the winner from the edge of the box in the 63rd as United ended Palace's 12-game unbeaten home run in the league.
CLOSE