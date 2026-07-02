Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Elena Races Through The First Set With Precession

Elena Rybakina vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles second-round clash between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and the United States' Caty McNally on Thursday, 2 July, at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Lois Boisson of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Lois Boisson of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles second-round clash between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and the United States' Caty McNally at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The 2022 Wimbledon champion and reigning Australian Open winner returns to her happiest hunting ground looking to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish for a second time and continue her bid for the world No. 1 ranking. Standing in her way is McNally, who has arrived in confident form after an impressive grass-court swing and a convincing straight-sets win in the opening round. The head-to-head is locked at 1-1, although neither of their previous meetings came on grass, adding another layer of intrigue to this contest. Will Rybakina's power and experience on these lawns prove decisive, or can McNally spring an upset? Stay with us for live score updates and all the key moments from Centre Court. Follow Elena Rybakina vs Caty McNally live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jul 2026, 11:35:27 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set - Rybakina! That was a bit of procession from Rybakina. She has just raced through the first set with two breaks of serve 6-1. She had a huge drop off against Lois Boisson, dropping the second set 6-1, so she'll be hoping to avoid that and get the job done in a brisk two today.

2 Jul 2026, 11:33:25 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set Points for Rybakina! Elena crushes a volley for 40-15, Two-set points for her for the second seed.

2 Jul 2026, 11:31:56 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina Breaks! Rybakina has the double break, she's just cruising her way.. Both players stood still looking at the ball at Mcnally's feet. Rybakina 5-1 McNally

2 Jul 2026, 11:28:59 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina Holds! Rybakina just eases through a hold to love. The second seed serve is starting to click.

2 Jul 2026, 11:21:36 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Break Points For Rybakina! Slightly challenging conditions there at the Centre Court today! The Royal Box end in bright sunshine and the rest of the end is in shade Elena Rybakina gets on top of a couple of serves to lead 0-30. And then a bruiser of a cross-court forehand return, angled and quite short, for 15-40. Rybakina 2-1 McNally

2 Jul 2026, 11:19:32 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Deuce! Rybakina having difficulty in finding her rhythm.

2 Jul 2026, 10:59:47 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview! World number two Elena Rybakina, who won the Australian Open at the beginning of 2026, has never bowed out of Wimbledon before the third round. The 29-year-old has reached at least the fourth round in four of her previous five main-draw appearances. But her 2022 Wimbledon triumph remains her only title on grass and she had an underwhelming build-up to the third major of the year, losing to Katie Boulter in the quarter-finals at Queen's and exiting the Berlin Open in the round of 16. American Caty McNally is enjoying a productive 2026 season, climbing into the top 50 for the first time after reaching the quarter-finals in Ostrava, 's-Hertogenbosch, and Eastbourne, the third round at the Miami Open and the fourth round in Madrid - her best showing at a WTA 1000 event. In Madrid, she also recorded her maiden win over a top-10 player, beating Victoria Mboko in straight sets. McNally has never previously advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon while her best singles performance at a major came at the 2020 US Open when she reached the third round. The 24-year-old is, however, a two-time Grand Slam finalist in women's doubles.