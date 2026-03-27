IPL 2026 Preview: RCB Aim To Regroup; CSK, KKR, MI Hunt Lost Glory; Rohit, Kohli Look To Mesmerise

As the IPL 2026 season knocks on the door, teams and cricketers enter their final phase of preparation aiming to have their hands on the title

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
indian premier league 2026 preview RCB KKR MI CSK Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bengaluru training ahead of IPL 2026. Photo: RCBTweets/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Defending champions RCB aim to break free of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede tragedy

  • Former champions MI, CSK, KKR eye redemption campaign

  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ready to awe fans yet again

Besieged defending champions seeking to regroup after an unprecedented tragedy, decorated sides chasing lost glory, two stalwarts fighting for relevance and a clutch of hopefuls eager to impress, the 2026 IPL, starting Saturday, is poised to offer intriguing moments over the next two months.

Title holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the tournament opener, would have liked to enter the league's 19th edition with a lot more swag and pomp.

But an austere atmosphere surrounds the match, as the memory of 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede outside the stadium during the team's title celebration dominates the lead-up to the match.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association and RCB management have also taken steps to keep the unfortunate souls' memory alive.

The KSCA announced leaving 11 permanent empty seats in the stadium, which itself had to go through a few uncertain months before the receiving necessary permissions from state government authorities to host the IPL matches. RCB players would wear jerseys printed No. 11 on their back during the practice session on the first match-day.

Related Content
Rajat Patidar during RCB's IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For
Cricketers MS Dhoni, former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Anirudha Srikkanth and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview
IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries, Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp - X/RCBTweets
IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp
Related Content

While these are hugely appreciable measures, cricket on the ground often transcends such emotions and empathetic symbols.

It does not require any trained eyes to understand that both RCB and Sunrisers are thin on bowling resources after missing key players.

RCB will be without the metronomic Josh Hazlewood and left-arm seamer Yash Dayal. Both played significant roles in their triumphant campaign in 2025, but will be absent this year owing to various reasons.

Hazlewood is completing his rehabilitation process in Australia and might join the squad at a later stage.

Dayal, who is facing sexual abuse allegations, will sit out of the entire season.

They will have to rely heavily on veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, spinner Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma and left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav.

SRH will be without skipper Pat Cummins at least for the initial phase. Ishan Kishan has been named the stand-in captain.

But their back-up options do not really inspire much confidence. Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey can be challenged massively on flat tracks.

Both teams will be hoping to paper over their bowling imperfections with batting fire power.

RCB boasts of Virat Kohli, Tim David, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, skipper Rajat Patidar, Romario Shepherd in their ranks, and SRH can answer them through Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Legacy Sides Eye Redemption

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have 13 IPL titles between them. But last season was one of struggle for them.

MI managed to reach the playoffs as the fourth-placed team but it was evident that they were running on reserve gas, and they will certainly eye a campaign that befits the five-time winners tag this time.

KKR and CSK ended up at eighth and 10th respectively. They have rejigged the teams. CSK imported Sanju Samson from RR and added Matt Henry and Noor Ahmad.

They will certainly look for one last hurrah from 'Old Lion' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has maintained the suspense over his IPL future.

KKR have added some muscle to their batting through Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra and Cameron Green, who comes in with the highest pay package for an overseas player in IPL history.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be the glue on top and his deputy Rinku Singh will have to slip into the role of a finisher that Andre Russell did for them from 2014 until his retirement last year.

In bowling, they have two trump cards in Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine but their pace department remains a concern.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be looking to add to one more trophy to their kitty, while Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Supergiants will hunt for their maiden title.

RoKo Dance

There is something so alluring about old champions trying to fight it out against younger generations and stay relevant.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma certainly have nothing to prove now after climbing seldom touched peaks in their illustrious careers.

Kohli added one missing silverware from his bustling cabinet when RCB won their maiden IPL title last year, and now, having achieved his long-standing dream, can their talisman keep his intensity level up in this edition? In that context, Kohli’s contest will be with himself as well. He is well rested after the home ODI series against New Zealand in January.

Rohit, whose last competitive outing was also against the Kiwis, offers a slightly different case. As a batter, he has never set the field ablaze in the IPL.

The 38-year-old has never scored over 538 runs in a single edition, and he would like to set that record straight with a bumper season, also powering Mumbai to their sixth title.

He looks the part too, having shed a few kilos, prompting England head coach Brendon McCullum to jokingly ask him - “where is the rest of you” - during the recent T20 World Cup.

Future Stars

As it has been the case over the years, a clutch of uncapped cricketers have made a beeline this year too, hoping to impress the selectors with a breakaway outing.

Domestic warhorse Auqib Nabi of DC, RR's Kartik Sharma and CSK’s Prashant Veer are a few of them.

Can they challenge the established order? Or will the familiar names rule the roost once again? The next 65 days will give an answer.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Five Talking Points Ahead Of New Indian Premier League Season

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Check Overall Head-To-Head Record Of This South Indian Derby

  5. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

  4. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  5. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Warns Attack on Iran to "Escalate and Expand"

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’