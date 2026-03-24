RCB Sold To Birla, Times-Led Consortium For Record 1.78 Billion US Dollars - Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for USD 1.78 billion sale to Birla-Times-Blackstone consortium, with deal awaiting BCCI approval in one of IPL’s biggest ownership changes

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Outlook Sports Desk
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RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli displays the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: File/AP
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Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for USD 1.78B (INR 16,700 crore) sale to multi-group consortium

  • Aditya Birla Group and Times Group among key players in proposed takeover

  • Deal awaits approvals from Board of Control for Cricket in India and regulators

A major shake-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership could be on the horizon again, with reports suggesting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set for a complete change in ownership ahead of the 2026 season. The franchise, one of the most followed teams in the league, is reportedly being acquired by a multi-party consortium in a record-breaking deal.

According to reports, a group comprising Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s private equity arm has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The deal is valued at around USD 1.78 billion (approximately INR 16,700 crore), making it one of the biggest franchise sales not just in the IPL, but across global T20 leagues.

The stake is currently held by United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo, and the agreement reportedly covers both the men’s IPL side and the women’s team in the WPL. If completed, it would mark a full exit for the existing owners and usher in a new leadership structure at the franchise.

As per reports, Aryaman Vikram Birla is expected to take over as chairman, while Satyan Gajwani is set to be vice chairman. The consortium also includes investors like David Blitzer and Viral Patel, indicating a mix of corporate and global sports investment experience behind the move.

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However, the deal is not final yet and remains subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Competition Commission of India.

Rajasthan Royals deal signals bigger trend in IPL ownership

The reported RCB sale comes at a time when IPL franchise valuations are hitting new highs. Recently, Rajasthan Royals were also reported to be sold to a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani in a deal worth around USD 1.63 billion (INR 15,290 crore).

That transaction, if completed, would place Rajasthan Royals among the most valuable teams in the league and underline how IPL franchises are now seen as premium global sports assets. The involvement of international investors, including names like Rob Walton, reflects the league’s expanding financial footprint.

Taken together, these developments point to a clear trend, IPL teams are no longer just cricket entities but long-term investment assets attracting billion-dollar valuations and global capital.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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