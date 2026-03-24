IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold For USD 1.63 Billion To Kal Somani-Led Consortium Featuring Walmart’s Rob Walton- Report

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals set for USD 1.63 billion (approx INR 15,290 crore) sale to Kal Somani-led consortium
Walmart heir Rob Walton part of investor group in major IPL deal
RR to begin IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 30
The Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership landscape is set for a major shake-up, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) changing hands in one of the biggest deals in the league’s history. A consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani has reportedly agreed to acquire the franchise at a reported valuation of USD 1.63 billion (approx INR 15,290 crore), underlining the growing commercial value of IPL teams.
The group includes Walmart heir Rob Walton along with other global investors, adding significant financial backing to the franchise. While the agreement has been signed, the transition in ownership is expected to take place after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season, with a formal announcement likely soon.
More to follow...