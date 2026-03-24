IPL 2026: Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Takeover

Summary of this article
Kal Somani leads INR 15,290 crore takeover of Rajasthan Royals
US-based tech entrepreneur with investments in AI, data privacy, and sports
Deal marks one of the biggest ownership changes in IPL history
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 around the corner, the biggest talking point off the field has been Rajasthan Royals’ blockbuster ownership deal. The franchise is set to be acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani in a deal valued at around USD 1.63 billion (INR 15,290 crore), one of the biggest in IPL history.
While the valuation has grabbed headlines, the man leading the takeover, Kal Somani, has quickly become a name of interest among fans and business circles alike.
Who is Kal Somani?
Kal Somani is a US-based tech entrepreneur and investor with a strong footprint across industries like artificial intelligence, data privacy, education technology and sports.
He is the founder of companies such as IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI and Academian, building a reputation in high-growth technology sectors. His work largely revolves around data governance and enterprise tech solutions, making him a key figure in emerging digital ecosystems.
From tech investor to IPL team owner: Somani’s growing sports footprint
Interestingly, Somani is not entirely new to Rajasthan Royals or the sports world. He has previously been associated with the franchise as an investor and has also been involved in sports ventures globally. His portfolio includes investments in sports technology and even golf leagues, reflecting a broader interest in the business of sports beyond cricket.
Reports suggest that the consortium he leads includes a mix of international investors and sports business professionals, underlining the scale and ambition behind the deal. The acquisition also signals how IPL franchises are increasingly being viewed as global sports assets rather than just domestic teams.
For Rajasthan Royals, the transition marks the beginning of a new phase, while for Somani, it represents a major step into mainstream global sports ownership. With the deal expected to be completed after IPL 2026, all eyes will now be on how the new ownership shapes the franchise’s future.
Who is Kal Somani?
Kal Somani is a US-based tech entrepreneur and investor leading the consortium buying Rajasthan Royals.
How much is the Rajasthan Royals deal worth?
The franchise is being acquired for around INR 15,290 crore (USD 1.63 billion).