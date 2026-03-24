India’s Sports Economy Crosses USD 2 Billion In 2025; Cricket Leads With 89% Share - Check Full Report

India’s sports economy reached INR 18,864 crore in 2025, crossing $2 billion for the first time. Cricket led the market, while media, especially digital, drove growth, with sponsorships and endorsements also rising, reflecting a more mature ecosystem, according to WPP Media

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
India Sports Economy 2025 Crosses USD 2 Billion ; Cricket Leads With 89 Percent Check Full Report
India celebrate with the trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India’s sports economy crossed $2 billion in 2025, reaching INR 18,864 crore with steady year-on-year growth

  • Cricket dominates with 89% share, generating INR 16,704 crore, including 81% of sponsorship spends, 87% of endorsements, and 95% of media investments, driven by IPL and major international wins

  • Media, sponsorship, and endorsements continue to grow, led by rising digital spends and premium brand partnerships

India’s sports economy has surpassed the $2 billion mark for the first time in 2025, reflecting a phase of structural consolidation and deeper commercial maturity, according to the latest WPP Media Report “Sporting Nation: Building a Legacy” report.

The industry reached INR 18,864 crore ($2,134 million) in 2025, registering a 13.4 percent year-on-year growth from INR 16,633 crore in 2024. The report indicates that this latest growth is not only driven by scale, but also by a broader mix of revenue streams and sustained brand investments across the ecosystem.

Over the past four years, India’s sports economy has nearly doubled from INR 9,530 crore in 2021, posting a compound annual growth rate of 18.6 percent. This consistent upward trajectory underscores the strengthening of the country’s sports business landscape in recent years.

Cricket continues to dominate the industry by a wide margin. In 2025, it accounted for 89 percent of total revenues, up from 85 percent the previous year, generating INR 16,704 crore and recording a 17.9 percent year-on-year increase. The sport also led across key verticals, contributing 81 percent of sponsorship spending, 87 percent of endorsements, and 95 percent of media investments.

Related Content
Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral After Successful T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign - X
Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral After Successful T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed was picked up by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds in the Hundred auction 2026 for a staggering INR 2.34 crore. - | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Abrar Ahmed Fact File: Check Out Why Sunrisers Leeds Bought Him For 2.34 Crore In The Hundred Auction
India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List
null - null
Employer-Led Insurance Becomes India’s Main Coverage Engine : IRDAI Annual Report
Related Content

The dominance of cricket is anchored by major properties such as the Indian Premier League, along with a strong international calendar featuring India’s success at the ICC Champions Trophy and the Indian women’s team’s victory at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

The Women's Premier League has also contributed to expanding the commercial footprint of the sport.

Media spending remained the largest contributor to the overall sports economy, accounting for 51 percent of total value. Advertising investments grew 19.8 percent year-on-year to INR 9,571 crore in 2025, highlighting the continued importance of content distribution in driving audience engagement.

Television advertising generated INR 5,117 crore, rising 16.4 percent, while digital advertising grew faster at 24 percent to INR 4,449 crore, reflecting the ongoing shift toward online platforms and streaming consumption.

Sponsorship spending increased by 7 percent to INR 7,943 crore, making up 42 percent of the total market. Growth in this segment was driven largely by premiumisation and improved monetisation of existing assets rather than expansion in inventory.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025 match 45 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on April 28, 2025. - | Photo: File
IPL Prodigy Talk: Case Study Of Future Stars In Indian Premier League – The Past And The Present

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

The ecosystem showed resilience despite challenges such as the withdrawal of real money gaming advertisers, with traditional sectors stepping in to absorb premium sponsorship inventory and maintain overall momentum.

Sports celebrity endorsements reached INR 1,350 crore ($153 million) in 2025, growing 10.3 percent year-on-year. Cricket continued to dominate this segment, contributing 87 percent of total endorsement value, or INR 1,178 crore.

The endorsement landscape is also evolving, with increasing adoption of equity-linked partnerships and deeper integration between athletes, teams, and tournaments. Athletes are gradually shifting from being mere brand ambassadors to long-term strategic partners, indicating a more structured and data-driven approach to collaborations.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, WPP Media South Asia, said, "The Indian sports economy crossing the $2 billion milestone marks a significant moment in its evolution, reflecting sustained growth and increasing structural maturity, led by the success of the Indian Premier League. While cricket continues to anchor the ecosystem, we are also seeing encouraging momentum across other segments of the sports landscape."

He added, "The opportunity ahead lies in building on this foundation to create a more diverse and scalable multi-sport ecosystem. This will be driven by stronger grassroots participation and continued investment across infrastructure, innovation and fan engagement."

With media innovation, fan engagement, and sustained brand investment converging, India’s sports economy is poised to enter its next phase of growth, reinforcing its position as a more structured and increasingly diversified commercial sector.

Q

What was the value of India’s sports economy in 2025?

A

India’s sports economy stood at INR 18,864 crore ($2.1 billion) in 2025, according to WPP Media’s “Sporting Nation: Building a Legacy” report.

Q

Which sport dominates India’s sports economy?

A

Cricket dominated, contributing 89% of total revenues in 2025.

Q

Which segment contributed the most to India’s sports economy in 2025?

A

Media spending was the largest contributor in 2025, accounting for about 51% of the total value.

Q

What is WPP Media?

A

WPP Media is the media investment and insights arm of WPP, a global advertising group. It operates across more than 100 markets and works with a wide portfolio of global brands, using data-led planning, audience analytics, and research to guide media investments and track advertising trends.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Ticket Sales For Season Opener - Check Details

  2. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern

  5. IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

  4. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

  5. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links