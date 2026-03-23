IPL Prodigy Talk: Case Study Of Future Stars In Indian Premier League – The Past And The Present

The Indian Premier League has produced generational talents, from Jasprit Bumrah to Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Let’s see what it means to be an IPL prodigy

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Indian Premier League Prodigy talk future stars past and present
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025 match 45 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on April 28, 2025. | Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Indian Premier League has been a home for upcoming generational talents, the so-called IPL prodigy

  • Jasprit Bumrah’s 2013 debut for Mumbai Indians showcased the raw talent the IPL can uncover

  • Rohit Sharma himself was once a prodigy, winning the Emerging Player award in 2009 with Deccan Chargers

  • Other stars like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant followed similar paths

  • The present face of IPL prodigies is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who debuted at 14

If there’s one thing that the Indian Premier League (IPL) promises, it’s this: raw cricketing talent on display for fans, day in and day out. It doesn’t matter if you are an established legend of the game or a young rookie; the world’s biggest franchise tournament only cares about your bat speed, your release point, and if you can hold your nerves in front of 50,000 fans cheering for your opponents.

The IPL, over its 18-season run, has given a platform to several ‘wunderkinds’ who would go on to become bona fide legends. This archetypal “IPL prodigy” – the unknown teenager who walks into a dressing room full of international stars and attracts the spotlight – has been present since the very first edition.

Some of them crumble under the weight of expectations later in their career. Others go on to become generational talents, household names, and even benchmarks for the future. With the 19th Indian Premier League season starting on March 28, let’s look at case studies of some well-known IPL prodigies.

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Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the finest bowlers of this generation – or maybe ever – remains the gold standard of the kind of rough diamonds that the Indian Premier League has shaped into stars.

Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 at the age of 19. Playing for Mumbai Indians, he registered figures of 3/32 in his first match, that too against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Beyond the numbers, his debut was one for the ages. Handed the ball by Rohit Sharma – who will feature later in the list – Bumrah was hit for three boundaries by Virat Kohli.

A lesser character might have crumbled under such immense pressure, but not Bumrah. He changed his tactics and dismissed Kohli with a stunning LBW.

The young seamer from Ahmedabad had a bowling action that looked like a glitch in a game – a stiff-armed, extended release – first noticed by MI scout John Wright in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Wright recommended that MI purchase Bumrah, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma might be considered today one of the best top-order batters and captains India has ever had, but in 2009, he was a 22-year-old untested talent on the books of Deccan Chargers.

The Nagpur native excelled in the No. 3 role, scoring 362 runs in 16 matches to win the Emerging Player of the Year award. Astonishingly, he also took 11 wickets with his off-spin, which remains his career-best tally. His performances fired the Chargers to their only IPL trophy that year, and Rohit would go on to become a legend for MI and the national team.

Sanju, Shreyas, Rishabh Et Al

Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer also followed similar trajectories. Samson – the hero of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win – claimed the Emerging Player award in 2013 for Rajasthan Royals. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 206 runs in 11 matches, catching the eye with his graceful shots. Samson would later go on to lead the Royals, before moving to Chennai Super Kings this year.

Meanwhile, Shreyas joined Delhi Daredevils in 2015. He smashed 439 runs in 14 matches, with a high score of 83, also winning the Emerging Player trophy. From a Delhi prodigy, he would establish himself as a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, leading them to the 2024 IPL title. He became the league’s second-most expensive player when he signed for Punjab Kings for INR 25.2 crores.

The most expensive tag went to Rishabh Pant, who was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore. The grounwork for this was laid in 2018, with his Delhi Capitals campaign being the most terrifying season for a young player in IPL history. He scored an unbelievable 684 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 162.66.

Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan are two players who, despite being regulars in the international scene for some time, are not finished products.

Axar, who was surprisingly chosen as India’s vice captain for their victorious T20 World Cup campaign this year, proved to be a clutch player for the Men in Blue, with his on-field heroics stealing the limelight.

However, his journey began in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. He took 17 wickets in as many innings, boasting a brilliant economy rate of 6.13. Since then, Axar has developed into a multi-faceted player, with experts tipping him to become Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement for the national team.

Similarly, Ishan Kishan – who starred for India in the T20 World Cup as well – began his IPL career with Gujarat Lions in 2016. He scored 277 and 275 runs in 2017 and 2018, respectively, with his powerplay hitting skills being honed during that time, which would later turn him into an opening option for India.

The Foreigners

The IPL prodigies are not strictly Indian, with several overseas imports building their careers and names on these shores. Sunil Narine, a 23-year-old off-spinner barely known outside his native West Indies, turned the IPL upside down on his debut for KKR in 2012.

His wicket tally for the first three years read 24, 22, and 21 – all while maintaining a sub-six economy rate – as batters struggled to pick out his deliveries. The ‘mystery spinner’ and ‘silent assassin’, two of the many nicknames he has earned, has since transitioned into a power-hitting opener for KKR, earning legendary status at Eden Gardens

Another one such foreign import who would go on to be a world-beater is Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman. He joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 as a 20-year-old lanky fast bowler. He immediately took the league by storm, taking 17 wickets in his debut season at an economy rate of 6.90. It’s a real shame how his association with the IPL ended this year, due to off-field political issues.

The Present: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Others

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. This name has become almost a synonym for the word ‘prodigy’. Not since Sachin Tendulkar has the cricketing world been so excited for a teenager. All this started in the 2025 IPL mega auction, where Rajasthan Royals picked him up for INR 1.1 crore. He was just 13 years old.

Few fans thought that it was more than a PR stunt. The more forgiving ones thought that it was an investment for the future. However, RR fans did not have to wait long before they got a glimpse of that very exciting future.

Making his debut in IPL 2025 at the age of 14 years and 23 days, Sooryavanshi wrote and rewrote records. In his first season, he scored 252 runs in just seven innings, hitting at an absurd strike rate of 206.56. In a match against Gujarat Titans, he hammered a 35-ball 101, becoming the youngest centurion in both IPL and men's T20 history.

Having been retained by the Royals for 2026, Sooryavanshi is no longer a “prodigy”. He is a proven match-winner and will lead the batting lineup for RR following Samson’s exit.

There are others, too. Robin Minz, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, can finally kick-start his IPL career after a horrific accident ruled him out of the 2024 season. KKR youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another name to watch, having scored 300 runs in 12 matches last season.

If these players are handed the trust by their respective franchises and given the space to shine, they might very well feature in the upper half of this list in the coming seasons, as one of the IPL prodigies who became IPL legends.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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