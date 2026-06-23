Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians? KKR, RR Reportedly Interested In Star All-Rounder's Trade In IPL Transfer Window

Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to exit Mumbai Indians, with KKR and RR expressing interest in a trade
KKR is currently the frontrunner to sign Pandya, with the captaincy role expected to be part of the deal
While RR is exploring a swap for Yashasvi Jaiswal, KKR is viewed as his more viable destination
Hardik Pandya is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Mumbai Indians, with the five-time champions already receiving at least two formal inquiries regarding a potential trade: one from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders and the other from the Rajasthan Royals.
An IPL insider speaking anonymously to PTI has revealed that senior management from KKR and the Mumbai Indians ownership have held multiple discussions regarding a potential player swap.
Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians has been fraught with challenges, marked by internal friction and a lack of consistent success, as the team managed only a single playoff appearance during his three-year tenure as captain.
"Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season. The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, so at that time IPL trade wasn't the biggest priority".
"However, it has been learned that KKR has again approached MI top leadership and there has been a few rounds of discussion," the source informed.
Should Hardik Pandya move to KKR—whether through an all-cash deal or a trade—he would almost certainly take over the captaincy, as Rinku Singh is currently not viewed as a viable candidate for the role.
However, when questioned about whether the Mumbai Indians were seeking an all-cash deal or a player swap for the star all-rounder, the source was unable to confirm their specific preference.
IPL regulations strictly prohibit players from engaging in individual trade discussions with any other franchise, mandating that all such negotiations must be conducted exclusively between the respective team managements. Furthermore, any proposed trade is contingent upon the player’s formal consent; without it, the transfer cannot proceed, and the player would otherwise be released into the auction pool.
IPL regulations mandate that trade negotiations occur strictly between franchises, requiring the player’s formal consent for any deal to proceed; if such consent is withheld, the player must be released back into the auction pool.
The second offer that has come MI's way is learnt to be a trade off between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pandya but one can't say with a lot of surety whether talks have progressed to an advanced stage.
The secondary trade proposal currently under consideration involves a potential swap between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Pandya; however, it remains unclear whether these discussions have advanced to a definitive stage.
Should the transfer materialize, KKR currently appears to be the more viable destination for Hardik Pandya than the Rajasthan Royals, primarily due to the likelihood of him securing a leadership role at KKR compared to the uncertainty surrounding his captaincy prospects at RR.
(With PTI News)