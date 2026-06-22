Hardik Pandya To RR? Trade Talks Enter Advanced Stage As MI Eye Yashasvi Jaiswal - Report

Mumbai Indians are in talks with Rajasthan Royals to trade Hardik Pandya with Yashasvi Jaiswal
MI traded Pandya ahead of the 2024 season from Gujarat Titans in an undisclosed all-cash deal
Jaiswal plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket which makes it a suitable switch for the opener
The Indian Premier League concluded only last month, but it continues to dominate discussions in cricket circles, with multiple franchises looking to strengthen their squads through the trade window.
While reports surrounding a swap involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals generated buzz last week, speculation around a potential move involving Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians (MI) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) has now become the latest talking point.
There are multiple reports suggesting that Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are engaged in advanced talks over a potential trade involving Hardik Pandya and opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Following another disappointing season under Pandya's captaincy and reports of tensions within the squad, it's being learned that the all-rounder is keen on moving on from the franchise. If true, the ongoing trade discussions would appear to be a logical extension of those earlier reports.
Hardik Pandya succeeded Rohit Sharma as MI's skipper after the ace all-rounder was traded by MI from the Gujarat Titans in an undisclosed all-cash deal before the start of the 2024 season. Under his captaincy, the five-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs twice in three seasons and even finished at the bottom two in the standings on those occasions.
Why Jaiswal's Move To MI Seems A Logical Call?
If the reported move materializes, it could prove to be an important step in Yashasvi Jaiswal's career. Following Sanju Samson's departure from Rajasthan Royals, there had been speculation around Jaiswal potentially emerging as a captaincy candidate before the franchise opted for Riyan Parag.
Jaiswal also experienced a relatively inconsistent IPL season despite remaining an important part of the Royals setup. At the same time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive performances attracted significant attention, shifting some of the spotlight within the batting unit.
Given that Jaiswal already opens for Mumbai in domestic cricket, a move to Mumbai Indians could suit him well. While leadership responsibilities may not arrive immediately, the switch could present a fresh opportunity in his white-ball journey.