Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Rojiblancos Visit Jan Breydel Stadium For 1st Leg

Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Diego Simeone's men travel to the Jan Breydel Stadium for the 1st leg of the knockout phase play-offs

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone during a press conference Opta
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid visit the Jan Breydel Stadium to take on Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs. Both the teams finished outside of the top 8 spots, which guarantees automatic qualification to the round of 16. While Atletico finished 14th with just 13 points, Brugge managed to stay afloat at 19th with 10 points to their name. The Belgians are coming on the back of a 3-0 win over Marseille in their last UEFA Champions League outing in January. Their opponents tonight are struggling to find consistency and form this season. Just a few days after losing to Real Betis by 1-0 in La Liga, Atleti had put past 4 goals versus Barcelona in the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. However, 2 days later, Simeone's men were handed a tough 3-0 drubbing from the hands of Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish top-flight. An exciting contest is on the cards, so follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Match Details

  • Fixture: Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid

  • Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 1st Leg

  • Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium, Belgium

  • Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

  • Time: 1:15 AM IST

Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  2. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  3. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  4. India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Three Consecutive Ducks - Stats

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  3. Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay

  4. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  5. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  5. Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem Among 81 Artists Who Sign Open Letter Critical Of Berlinale's Silence On Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz