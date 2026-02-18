Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Rojiblancos Visit Jan Breydel Stadium For 1st Leg

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone during a press conference Opta

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid visit the Jan Breydel Stadium to take on Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs. Both the teams finished outside of the top 8 spots, which guarantees automatic qualification to the round of 16. While Atletico finished 14th with just 13 points, Brugge managed to stay afloat at 19th with 10 points to their name. The Belgians are coming on the back of a 3-0 win over Marseille in their last UEFA Champions League outing in January. Their opponents tonight are struggling to find consistency and form this season. Just a few days after losing to Real Betis by 1-0 in La Liga, Atleti had put past 4 goals versus Barcelona in the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. However, 2 days later, Simeone's men were handed a tough 3-0 drubbing from the hands of Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish top-flight. An exciting contest is on the cards, so follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 11:48:59 pm IST Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Match Details Fixture: Club Brugge Vs Atletico Madrid

Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 1st Leg

Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium, Belgium

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time: 1:15 AM IST