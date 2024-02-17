Anjana Bhowmik Dies At 79: Condolences Pour In For The ‘Chowringhee’ Actress

For the unversed, Anjana Bhowmik haled from Cooch Behar. She was barely 20 when she entered Tollywood with the 1964 film ‘Anustup Chanda’. The film was directed by Pijush Bose. It was right before she entered showbiz that she decided to change her name from Arati to Anjana. She, alongside Uttam Kumar gave some of the biggest blockbusters of Bengali cinema in the following decades. They worked together in films like ‘Chowringhee’ (1968), ‘Kokhono Megh’ (1968), ‘Nayika Sangbad’ (1967), ‘Roudra Chhaya’ (1973), and ‘Rajdrohi’ (1966). Not just with Uttam Kumar, she was also loved for her pairing opposite Soumitra Chatterjee. Their most loved film together was ‘Mahashweta’ (1967).