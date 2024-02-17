Anjana Bhowmik Dies At 79: Condolences Pour In For The ‘Chowringhee’ Actress

It’s a sad for the world of showbiz. One of thr brightest shining stars of Tollywood, Anjana Bhowmik has died at a South Kolkata hospital. She was just 79. The veteran actress had been suffering from respiratory issues for quite some time. She had been admitted to the hospital late on Friday night and she passed away in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
Anjana Bhowmik is survived by her two daughters, Nilanjanaa Sengupta and Chandana Sharma. Nilanjanaa is married to Jisshu Sengupta.
For the unversed, Anjana Bhowmik haled from Cooch Behar. She was barely 20 when she entered Tollywood with the 1964 film ‘Anustup Chanda’. The film was directed by Pijush Bose. It was right before she entered showbiz that she decided to change her name from Arati to Anjana. She, alongside Uttam Kumar gave some of the biggest blockbusters of Bengali cinema in the following decades. They worked together in films like ‘Chowringhee’ (1968), ‘Kokhono Megh’ (1968), ‘Nayika Sangbad’ (1967), ‘Roudra Chhaya’ (1973), and ‘Rajdrohi’ (1966). Not just with Uttam Kumar, she was also loved for her pairing opposite Soumitra Chatterjee. Their most loved film together was ‘Mahashweta’ (1967).
The news of her death has already taken everyone by shock in Tollywood. It was popular filmmaker Arindam Sil who was one of the first ones to take to social media to express his condolences, thereby letting fans and followers of Bengali cinema get to know about the death of their favourite actress. Arindam Sil wrote. “You were fire on screen and always such a lovely lady. Rest in peace #AnjanaBhowmik (di). Sincere condolences to #Nilanjanaa & #JishuSengupta & family (sic),” he wrote.
We offer our condolences to Anjana Bhowmik’s family and near and dear ones. She shall be sorely missed. May she rest in peace.