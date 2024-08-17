Premier League 2024-25: Lesley Ugochukwu Joins Southampton On Season-long Loan From Chelsea

Lesley Ugochukwu has completed a season-long loan move to Southampton from Chelsea. (More Football News)
Ugochukwu, who made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season, was not registered in time for the Saints' Premier League opener against Newcastle.
The 20-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge last year in a reported £23.2m deal from Rennes but missed 20 Premier League games as he struggled with a hamstring issue.
He was welcomed to St. Mary's on the same day Cameron Archer sealed a £15m permanent switch from Aston Villa, with the pair adding to Russell Martin's ranks.
The duo join 12 new faces on the South Coast, with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, Ben Brereton Diaz and Ronnie Edwards all signing in the window.
“It was a very easy decision, Ugochukwu said. "They just came back to Premier League.
"When I heard Southampton, when I spoke to the gaffer as well, I said, 'I have to come here.'
“I’m just here to work hard and give everything for the fans and for myself as well.”
Head coach Russell Martin added: “Lesley is a brilliant athlete who has all the ingredients to be a really top player in the future, and we want to help him achieve that.
"He combines his size and power with real composure in possession.
“He’s another young player we’ve brought in who has sampled the Premier League already, which is important, and someone we feel can help us in the midfield area with the physicality that he brings to the game.”